Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Imagineering the Disney Wish: Construction Updates from Germany

By Guest Blog
themainstreetmouse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Philip Gennotte. “Moin” from Papenburg, Germany! I’m Philip, the portfolio project management executive for Walt Disney Imagineering Germany, responsible for overseeing the design, construction and delivery of the new class of cruise ships for Disney Cruise Line. I’m excited to be your eyes and ears on the ground here at the Meyer Werft shipyard as we bring the Disney Wish to life.

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#The Disney Parks Blog#Disney Cruise Line#The Disney Wish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Germany
Related
Carsdisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: The Disney Wish Just Reached a Major Construction Milestone!

There have been so many exciting updates about the Disney Wish in recent weeks and months, from the variety of unique dining options on board to of course the Aqua Mouse coaster. With all of these announcements, we often forget that the ship is still under construction! The latest ship...
Lifestyledapsmagic.com

Disney Cruise Line Provides Disney Wish Update as Bow and Wheelhouse are Installed

Disney Cruise Line has provided a new update on the progress of the Disney Wish’s construction. This is currently happening in Papenburg, Germany at the Meyer Werft shipyard. The Disney Wish has two major updates that were shared via the Disney Parks Blog. The two updates are the wheelhouse installation and also the installation of the bow.
Lifestylecruiseradio.net

Disney Cruise Line Details Spa & Bars on Disney Wish

Like the other Disney ships, Disney Wish won’t just be for kids — not by a long shot. The vessel will have lots for adults to enjoy, including a number of venues and spaces that are exclusive to those 18 and older. Disney Cruise Line has revealed details on more...
Travelthemainstreetmouse.com

Create Your Own Pop-Up Map of Disneyland Park with Disney Paper Parks, Designed by Walt Disney Imagineering

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Kevin Rafferty, Jr. Maps have always played an essential role in showcasing the design and history of Disney Parks. From Disney Legend Herbert Ryman’s initial aerial-view sketch of Disneyland park to the guide maps of today, maps and Disney go hand in hand. In today’s release of #DisneyPaperParks, we hope you will enjoy making your own pop-up map of Disneyland park!
Public Healthkennythepirate.com

Disney Cruise Line’s First Sailing Denied Boarding to Many Due to Covid Regulations

If there is one thing you need to know before going on a Disney Cruise anytime soon is to make sure that you are reading every single email and any information that is posted on the Disney Cruise Line website. On yesterday’s first sailing after 513 days, many families were denied boarding due to screening issues with PCR tests. Do you think Disney’s requirements are clear?
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

New Adult-Only Experiences Aboard the Disney Wish Revealed

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled new experiences for adults sailing aboard its newest ship, the Disney Wish, in summer 2022. According to a press release, in addition to a previously announced Star Wars-themed lounge and fine dining experiences inspired by “Beauty and the Beast,” the 2,500-passenger ship will debut a variety of new venues for adults, including the fleet’s first outdoor spa retreat, salon and barbershop experiences, and a collection of bars and lounges.
Los Angeles, CAInvestor's Business Daily

Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr Puts Theme Park Magic Into Motion

LOS ANGELES — It took more than Tinker Bell and fairy dust to create the magic of America's best known theme park. It took Bob Gurr. As one of the original Walt Disney (DIS) Imagineers, Gurr played a key role in bringing hundreds of Disneyland's most famous rides and attractions to life. If it moves in Disneyland, Gurr likely had a hand in building it.
Beauty & FashionInside the Magic

Disney Wish Guests Can Enjoy Luxury ‘Tangled’ Hair Salon

Disney has a lot of IP that can fit perfectly in many spaces within the company. From having a dining experience in the massive Beauty and the Beast-inspired dining room at Magic Kingdom to adding in hints of Coco into the Mexico pavilion at EPCOT and so much more, Disney does a good job placing their IP in the right spot.
TravelCollider

Disney Imagineers on 'Behind the Attraction' and the Creative Process Behind Your Favorite Rides

The Disney+ original series Behind the Attraction peels back the curtain to give a glimpse into the magic of Disney Parks, as it explores how Imagineers created, designed, and developed various theme park attractions around the world. Over the course of 10 episodes (five of which are available now, and the remaining five will be out later this year), viewers will get to learn about current and previous attractions, with archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs, and see how they’ve been refined over the years as new ideas arise and technology evolves.
LifestylePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Disney Cruise Line touts secret bar at Captain Hook barbershop among adult treats on Disney Wish

While Disney Cruise Line has plenty of stock keeping kids happy, for its new ship Disney Wish, the adults will find more options in more places to stay entertained than other ships in the fleet. That includes a secret bar found at Hook’s Barbery, one half of a double salon offering that marks the first time DCL has had standalone hairstyle venues. The other half is the Untangled Salon, with ...
Florida Stateblooloop.com

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – Disney Imagineers discuss

As Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser prepares to open spring 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Imagineers discuss the innovative new adventure. State-of-art technology combined with beguiling storytelling will create an innovative immersive two night experience at the luxurious hotel-turned space ship (the Halcion Star Cruiser) docked next to the Galaxy’s Edge themed land at Walt Disney World Resort, Florida. The concept takes the notion of a cruise ship and applies it to a landlocked themed hotel.
Lifestylepiratesandprincesses.net

Disney Imagineering Shows Off An “Innovation Showcase”

Disney Imagineering is always hard at work with new technology and illusions. For decades the Imagineering Department at Disney has been one of Disney’s most innovative branch, helping to create new techniques and tricks that are considered world class. Their works have inspired many other companies, particularly Universal, on how to make the immersive experience all more believable in Live Entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy