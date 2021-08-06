Imagineering the Disney Wish: Construction Updates from Germany
From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Philip Gennotte. “Moin” from Papenburg, Germany! I’m Philip, the portfolio project management executive for Walt Disney Imagineering Germany, responsible for overseeing the design, construction and delivery of the new class of cruise ships for Disney Cruise Line. I’m excited to be your eyes and ears on the ground here at the Meyer Werft shipyard as we bring the Disney Wish to life.www.themainstreetmouse.com
Comments / 0