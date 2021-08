EMarketer · The Most Impressive Part of Google's Q2, YouTube's CTV Ad Offerings, and CMOs' Budgets | Aug 9, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss Google's Q2 performance, how YouTube got on, and why the tech giant continues to accelerate. We then talk about YouTube improving its CTV ad offerings, what GDPR taught us about privacy upheavals, and why CMOs need to demonstrate the value of their work now more than ever. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer senior forecasting analyst at Insider Intelligence Eric Haggstrom.