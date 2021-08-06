Summer school helps 66 Spring Branch ISD students graduate
Eduardo Salgado had to leave school this past year to help his family pay household bills — juggling school and work became too much. Salgado, a Northbrook graduate, was one of 66 Spring Branch ISD students who received their diplomas during a summer graduation ceremony at the Spring Branch Educational Center on Aug. 5. The students earned the few remaining credits needed to graduate through summer school.www.houstonchronicle.com
Comments / 0