Education

Summer school helps 66 Spring Branch ISD students graduate

By Elliott Lapin
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEduardo Salgado had to leave school this past year to help his family pay household bills — juggling school and work became too much. Salgado, a Northbrook graduate, was one of 66 Spring Branch ISD students who received their diplomas during a summer graduation ceremony at the Spring Branch Educational Center on Aug. 5. The students earned the few remaining credits needed to graduate through summer school.

