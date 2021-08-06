Springfield man convicted in 2019 murder case over argument on missing cell phone
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County jury has convicted a Springfield man in a 2019 murder case that stemmed from an argument over a missing cell phone. Keeton Waring, 33, is accused of killing Jamie Carroll at a home on Feb. 21, 2019. Waring was found guilty of three felony counts, including second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting in an angry or threatening manner.www.ky3.com
