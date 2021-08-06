Inclusive playground improvements planned for Bear Branch Park in The Woodlands
Renovations to a township playground will make it more accessible for children with disabilities, including sensory-friendly features, The Woodlands Township officials said. Bear Branch Park, which opened in 2001, includes the township's only playground designed to be fully inclusive, although all community playgrounds met Americans with Disabilities Act standards at their time of installation, according to township materials.communityimpact.com
