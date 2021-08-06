San Jose home with deep rock n’ roll roots will become a historic landmark
Last year, the Doobie Brothers became the first musical act from San Jose to make it into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame, and now, the home where they got their explosive start appears to be becoming a new historic landmark for the city. The San Jose city council is expected to finalize the declaration in the next few weeks after the Historic Landmarks Commission passed the proposal unanimously this week.hoodline.com
