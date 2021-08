Ryan Watts has long had an extended view of his football future in mind. It dates back to when he had just gotten to high school and was playing quarterback as a freshman in Texas. At the time, he thought he’d end up being short for the position – estimating he might reach 5-foot-10 – so he moved to cornerback in order to better his odds of playing at the next level. It, of course, worked for the second-year Ohio State corner. But it didn’t go exactly the way he anticipated. A late growth spurt sprouted him to 6-foot-2 while still in high school, yet the positional plan didn’t change.