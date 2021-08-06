For Oak Cliff suspends in-person activities as COVID-19 case numbers surge
As COVID-19 case numbers resurge across the Dallas area, one local nonprofit is temporarily suspending in-person activities to help curb the spread. For Oak Cliff announced Wednesday that it is closing its campus down until further notice. The center still plans to hold its annual Back to School Festival on Aug. 14, which will only allow drive-through and walk-ups at two locations: 5150 Mark Trail Way, 75232 and 4478 S. Marsalis Ave., 75216.www.dallasnews.com
