Watch: Ohio State's cornerbacks at practice

By Dave Biddle
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State's cornerbacks are one of the more interesting storylines during preseason camp as the Buckeyes finished sixth-to-last in the country in passing defense in 2020. That of course wasn't all on the corners, but they are certainly one of the position groups under the microscope for defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and the rest of the coaches. Overall, Ohio State will be very young -- yet talented -- at the cornerback spot this season. They also have a good mix of veterans such as second-year starter Sevyn Banks, Cameron Brown (who was the starting slot corner in 2020 before being lost for the season with an Achilles injury) and Marcus Williamson.

