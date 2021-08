Kurt Cobain‘s childhood home in Aberdeen, Washington, where he lived from 1968 to 1984, is being restored to host private tours for fans of the late artist. Speaking to Rolling Stone, current owners Lee and Danielle Bacon revealed that their plans to recreate the home’s vintage feel are “90 to 95 percent” complete. They will not be able to transform the house as a full museum due to neighborhood zoning regulations, so Lee is working to host infrequent private tours beginning Spring 2022. “Our goal is to make the house a tribute project to Kurt’s early life and career, with museum detail,” he said. “The next chapter is how to make that happen.”