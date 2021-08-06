Carolyn Nelms, of Covington, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the age of 90. Mrs. Nelms was a resident of Covington for over 21 years. She carved out a career and retired from the dentistry profession. Mrs. Nelms enjoyed family gatherings and entertaining during the holidays, especially Christmas! She had a big heart for her family and loved making memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Nelms will be remembered as a loving and caring woman. Mrs. Nelms was preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle Bemis; parents, Edith and Joe Whaley; and brother, Earnest Whaley.