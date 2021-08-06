Cancel
8 Software and Services Stocks to Buy in 2021

By Wayne Duggan
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftware stocks have been top performers in recent years. Analysts love these software and services stocks. The technology sector has once again outperformed the S&P 500 in the past year, and many software and services stocks have been top gainers. The global health crisis accelerated the digital transformation of the global economy, and software and online services are playing a central role in that transformation. Grand View Research projects that the global business software and services market will grow to reach nearly $912 billion by 2028. For investors looking to profit off that boom, here are eight of CFRA Research's top software and services stocks to buy in the second half of 2021.

