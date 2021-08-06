Northam says students must mask up
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement Thursday, Aug. 5, asking all Virginia school districts to require students to mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status. While schools were previously free to vote on an optional face covering approach for students this fall, Northam announced new requirements Thursday in response to the delta variant’s rapid growth in the commonwealth, particularly among young and unvaccinated people.farmvilleherald.com
