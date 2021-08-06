Wayne and Michelle Sirles have brought Rendleman Orchards, their farm into 21st century
The history of Rendleman Orchards dates back to 1873 when John and Isabelle Rendleman settled near Alto Pass and established an 88-acre family farm. The small farm evolved over the years, establishing orchards in the early 1900s and eventually growing to over 800 acres that included orchards, vegetable fields, forestland, and several acres devoted to seasonal flower production and pollinator habitat.thesouthern.com
