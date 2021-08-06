Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

How one district is planning to block bullying over students’ mask choices

By Matt Zalaznick
districtadministration.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmidst the debate over school mask mandates, some districts want to prevent students from getting bullied over face coverings—whether they wear them or not. Masks remain optional in many districts, and administrators in Florida’s Collier County Public Schools want to focus on kindness and personal choice, says Chad Oliver, the executive director of communications and community engagement.

districtadministration.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Onslow County Schools#Covid#St Louis Public Schools#Ii#White House#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Arizona Statekyma.com

Arizona teacher sues district over mask mandate

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A biology teacher in Phoenix has filed a lawsuit against Phoenix High School District over its mask mandate. According to Azfamily, the school district that chose to go against state law by requiring masks at school is now facing the first official legal challenge to its policy. On Monday, the same day kids in Phoenix Union High School District went back to class, Metro Tech High School biology teacher Douglas Hester filed a lawsuit against the district.
Florida StateSlate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Threatens Salaries of School Officials Who Enforce Mask Mandates

Any school officials who decide to defy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ prohibition on mask mandates for students could experience a financial impact for their decision. The state board of education could decide to withhold salaries of superintendents and school board members who ignore DeSantis’ executive order that forbids school districts from imposing mandates, the governor’s office warned. The financial penalties would hit officials in order to directly affect those who made the decision rather than students. “Education funding is for the students. The kids didn’t make the decision to encroach upon parents’ rights,” the governor’s spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, said. “So any financial penalties for breaking the rule would be targeted to those officials who made that decision.”
EducationPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ’s school mask mandate: Here are the exemptions

Masks will be required indoors for students, staff and visitors for the 2021-2022 school year in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. In Murphy’s executive order, masks are required to be worn indoors at all public, private, and parochial preschool, elementary, and secondary school buildings, with limited exceptions. The mandate is effective Aug. 9, 2021.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Broward School Board Votes 8-1 To Require Masks For Students, Will File Legal Action To Challenge State

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward County School Board has voted 8-1 to implement the rules set out by the state’s health and education departments but will require masks for the new school year which begins August 18th. The Board approved filing a legal action to challenge the state’s ban on a mask mandate. School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood said she did not want to play Russian roulette with children’s lives. There will be a medical opt-out for students or staff with legitimate reasons. Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco applauded the School Board’s decision to keep a mask mandate in place for...
Belleville, ILNews-Democrat

Belleville school district will require masks for all students this year

Whiteside District 115 in Belleville will require all students to wear masks when they start the new school year, after the school board unanimously approved the district’s COVID safety proposals Tuesday night. Over the past months, many school board meetings about COVID safety proposals across southwest Illinois have been contentious,...
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

NEW RULE: Parents May Transfer Students To Other District If Harassed Over Health Choice

Told To Wear A Mask In Florida School? You Can Now Transfer To Another School District. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office Friday announce three new emergency rules that are now in effect. A major standout: if a parent feels […] The article NEW RULE: Parents May Transfer Students To Other District If Harassed Over Health Choice appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate despite governor's pay cut threat

The Broward County School Board has become the latest in Florida to defy the state's mask mandate ban, voting on Tuesday to keep the requirement for students and staff.Why it matters: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to withhold the pay of superintendents and school board members who defy his executive order barring schools from issuing mask mandates, as Florida experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The Florida Department of Education has already sent a letter to the Broward County School Board following the 8-1 vote in favor of the mandate.The big picture: Several school districts in Florida...
Salem, NHThe Eagle-Tribune

Change in plans: Salem students will need masks

SALEM, N.H. — Salem school officials have circled back to reopening plans, which originally rid all buildings of plastic barriers and mask requirements for the 2021-22 academic year. According to a new document published on the district’s website Monday, changes were made following guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics...

Comments / 0

Community Policy