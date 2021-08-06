How one district is planning to block bullying over students’ mask choices
Amidst the debate over school mask mandates, some districts want to prevent students from getting bullied over face coverings—whether they wear them or not. Masks remain optional in many districts, and administrators in Florida’s Collier County Public Schools want to focus on kindness and personal choice, says Chad Oliver, the executive director of communications and community engagement.districtadministration.com
