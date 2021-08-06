How one district is planning to block bullying over students’ mask choices

Any school officials who decide to defy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ prohibition on mask mandates for students could experience a financial impact for their decision. The state board of education could decide to withhold salaries of superintendents and school board members who ignore DeSantis’ executive order that forbids school districts from imposing mandates, the governor’s office warned. The financial penalties would hit officials in order to directly affect those who made the decision rather than students. “Education funding is for the students. The kids didn’t make the decision to encroach upon parents’ rights,” the governor’s spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, said. “So any financial penalties for breaking the rule would be targeted to those officials who made that decision.”