Peotone, IL

Farm advocates reject renewed push for Peotone airport

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

The proposed Peotone airport and the growth of warehouse parks are prompting farm and soil conservation groups to try to stop the reduction in farmland in the south suburbs.

