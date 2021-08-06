Canadian Border to reopen Monday: What U.S. travelers need to know

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Concern about the future of the country, preservation of family values, wealth, and ease of travel has led many Americans, especially the young and well off, to consider seeking dual citizenship as a Plan B. “It has made us nervous, hasn’t it? No matter where you sit. Every country has its challenges, so how nice to have an option. That is what we offer is an option,” said Micha Emmett, Managing Director of CS Global. CS Global, one of several international companies that pave the way for Americans who want to claim dual citizenship have a foreign passport and...