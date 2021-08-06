Cancel
Canadian Border to reopen Monday: What U.S. travelers need to know

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On August 9 at midnight, United States residents will once again be able to travel to the neighbor to the North. According to the Government of Canada, for all those fully vaccinated, some exemption will be imposed. This includes mandatory quarantines, hotel stopovers for air travelers and the day-eight testing requirement. These individuals must also have no symptoms or signs of COVID-19, have received the full series of a COVID-19 vaccine 14-days prior to entering Canada, with proof uploaded onto ArriveCAN and meet all other entry requirements.

