Sylvie Bonvalot, MD, PhD, Discusses Selecting Patients With Locally Advanced Sarcoma for Pre and Postoperative Treatment
CancerNetwork® sat down with Sylvie Bonvalot, MD, PhD, at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting to talk about treatment options for high-grade or grade II sarcoma. At the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® spoke with Sylvie Bonvalot, MD, PhD, from Institut Curie, about standard of care and treatment options for patients with high-grade or grade II sarcoma.www.cancernetwork.com
