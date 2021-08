Runs scored in the seventh and eighth innings spoiled the Milwaukee Brewers' chance to win a series from the San Francisco Giants, falling 5-4. The Giants scored first on a Darin Ruf homer, but the Brewers answered right back in the fourth inning. Omar Narvaez hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning and the Brewers added on in the fifth on an RBI single by Kolten Wong. The Giants cut the lead to one in the following inning, but the Brewers would scored again in the bottom half of the inning on a wild pitch. In the seventh inning, Brandon Belt tied the game with a two-run homer and Tommy La Stella broke the tie in the eighth with an RBI single. The Brewers sent up the minimum the rest of the game to send them to their second loss.