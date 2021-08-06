WhatsApp blasts “very concerning” Apple child abuse “surveillance” tech [Update]

WhatsApp has criticized Apple’s new system for scanning photos in the hunt for child sexual abuse as “very concerning,” after the unexpected announcement that the Cupertino firm would use AI to spot illegal images and more. Revealed yesterday, the new child safety features will mask photos shared through Messages, in addition to tracking such content uploaded to iCloud Photos.

“This program is ambitious, and protecting children is an important responsibility,” Apple said of the announcement. For younger users of iPhone and other Apple devices, it’ll mean image analysis is used to spot any inappropriate pictures being either sent or received.

Rather than displaying them in the chat interface, the image will be blanked out by default with a warning that “this may be sensitive.” The image analysis processing takes place on the device itself, Apple pointed out, as a nod to individual privacy. Still, while protecting children is acknowledged as being a good thing, not everyone is impressed with how Apple is electing to do it.

WhatsApp, for instance, has been outspoken in its disagreement with the system. “This approach introduces something very concerning into the world,” Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, told the FT. “This is an Apple-built and operated surveillance system that could very easily be used to scan private content for anything they or a government decides it wants to control. It’s troubling to see them act without engaging experts.”

Despite calls from some for broader application of such a system on other messaging platforms, Cathcart was insistent that the Facebook-owned app would not be following suit. “We will not adopt it at WhatsApp,” he confirmed.

Among the concerns is that, while the technology may begin as a child protection system, in time it could be co-opted by law enforcement for other purposes. That might include monitoring dissidents and protestors in countries with regime governments. Currently, Messages – like WhatsApp – is end-to-end encrypted, meaning that even the company itself cannot see the content that’s being shared.

This new system won’t change that. Instead, Apple will use data from the Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) database to create image hashes, which can be compared to shared photos on the users’ devices themselves. The company claims that the system has less than a one-in-one-trillion chance annually that an account could be mistakenly flagged as sharing the content.

Siri and Search on Apple devices are also being updated, and will be able to give more information on how to deal with potentially dangerous situations. The new features will be rolling out as part of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey later in 2021.

Update: In a Twitter thread, Cathcart expanded on his concerns with the Apple system: