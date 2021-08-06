Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Wolf: State won't mandate masks in schools this coming year

By Paul J. Gough
Posted by 
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Tom Wolf ruled out a statewide mask mandate for kindergarten through grade 12 students in Pennsylvania, saying the state would only strongly recommend that masks are used in classes by students, teachers and staff. It was the latest indication the commonwealth would leave it up to the state’s 500...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Philadelphia#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Educationtennesseestar.com

DeWine Signs Bill Banning Ohio Public Colleges from Forcing Student Vaccinations

Gov. Mike DeWine (R) Thursday signed HB 244 into law, a bill that disallows schools and universities from forcing their students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Until the three COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer, respectively, receive full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), that law will stand, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Former surgeon general says it's 'unconscionable' some states banning mask mandates in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced the Florida Board of Education could withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who defy his ban on masks. “I think you can’t tie the hands of schools and public health officials based on what you perceive to be the reality when your public health officials are telling you they need these tools,” said former surgeon general Jerome Adams.
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

LIST: Which school districts are requiring masks? Which are not?

CINCINNATI — Some schools are requiring masks during the 2021-22 school year, while others are not. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called for mask-wearing in schools for students, teachers and staff. Linked is each school's back-to-school guidance for the 2021-22 school year. TELL US: Did we miss...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Health experts say even if Mississippi governor won’t mandate masks for school children, parents absolutely should

Mississippi’s top public health officers say parents of unvaccinated children should “absolutely” require their own children to wear face masks when they return to school, even if the school district doesn’t require them. Mississippi’s schools have largely been left to figure out their own plans for COVID-19 mitigation even as...
EducationPosted by
Rolling Stone

Governor of State Leading Nation in Kids Hospitalized with Covid Fights to Ban School Mask Mandates

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is doing everything within his power to prevent school children from wearing masks in the fall. Even though one in every five new Covid-19 cases is in Florida, DeSantis continues to push his pro-Covid agenda as the state’s Department of Health issued an emergency rule allowing children the option to “opt out” of school masking mandates on Friday. Florida is experiencing the worst of the pandemic as the Delta variant spreads, and the state has reported more cases this past week than any other. Florida also broke another record this week as 12,000 more people were hospitalized...
EducationCape Gazette

Governor: Masks required in schools

All school children – both public and private – will be required to wear masks for the 2021-22 school year under a public health emergency order issued by Gov. John Carney Aug. 10. “There's no higher priority than getting all Delaware children back in their classrooms full time this fall,”...
Educationcolumbusunderground.com

DeWine Signs Bill Temporarily Banning School COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Wednesday that could block schools from mandating vaccination against COVID-19 for the fall. In the dying moments of the final legislative session before a summer recess, lawmakers tacked the vaccine provision as an amendment onto an unrelated bill regarding educational opportunities for military children. The amendment:
Public HealthWEAR

Florida mayors defy DeSantis with mask, vaccine mandates

MIAMI (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to soar, two Florida mayors are announcing mask and vaccine mandates and defying the governor who is firmly opposed to any pandemic restrictions. Masks will again be required at indoor county facilities in Florida’s populous Miami-Dade following new federal guidance recommending that even...
Florida StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: Local Florida school official to require masks

MIAMI — The superintendent of the school district in the capital of Florida said Monday that he will require masks amid an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fueled by the delta variant. Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said children from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will be required to...
EducationPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Gov. DeSantis Will Let Parents Undermine School Mask Orders

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he plans to issue an executive order that will let parents decide if their kids wear a mask in school—even if the schools have mask mandates in place. DeSantis’ undermining of school-based precautions comes as the Delta variant surges in the state, and across much of the country. The CDC has recommended that everyone in schools mask up, regardless of vaccination status, but the Republican governor—who is not a scientist or doctor—declared Friday that would be a “mistake.” And even though COVID has proven to be an unpredictable adversary, DeSantis has no qualms about making blanket statements like this one: “In Florida, there will be no lockdowns, there will be no school closures, there will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida.”
Utah StateABC 4

Could COVID-19 vaccines be mandated for Utah teachers?

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The nation’s top infectious disease expert is calling for coronavirus vaccine mandates for teachers. And two of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions are divided on if the shot should or should not be mandated. What does this mean here in Utah?. With school starting back up...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Announces Additional $1.6 Billion in Federal Relief for Schools

Total of $5 billion in relief will support a safe and sustained return to school. HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania will receive $1.6 billion in one-time pandemic relief to support the safe and sustained return to in-person learning after the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) approved Pennsylvania’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan. With the additional $1.6 billion, the state will have received a total of $5 billion in ARP ESSER funds to help Pre-K to 12 schools and equitably expand opportunities for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy