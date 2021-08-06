Cancel
Restaurants

JP Café to open Vanderbilt University location

By Emma Dooling
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 4 days ago
Aundrea Goodwin, founder and CEO of JP Events, said she is shocked to be managing two cafe locations along with her full-service event planning business. “I never thought I would own a brick-and-mortar,” Goodwin said. “Now I’m going to have two.”

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

