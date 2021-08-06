Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abbeville, LA

Missing Abbeville teen found and is back home

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTiug_0bKACES000

An Abbeville mother says her daughter is back home and safe after going missing on Tuesday.

"She will be getting the help she needs," her mother tells KATC.

The 15-year-old girl returned home Friday evening and is safe.

Her mother thanked everyone who helped in sharing the report of her daughter and assisted in bringing her home.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 2

KATC News

KATC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Abbeville, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Abbeville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Rayne, LAPosted by
KATC News

Police, family searching for Rayne man

The Rayne Police Department is asking for help in locating a local man. Police say that Deion Hollier, 30, has not made contact with a family member since August 3, 2021. Anyone with information of Deion’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Travis Guidry at (337)393-2925 or (337) 788-TIPS callers can remain anonymous.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Neighbors share experience of shooting incident outside The District

State Police have identified the man who was shot and killed outside The District nightclub in Lafayette over the weekend. 22-year-old Dashawn Batiste was shot Sunday morning outside the club on Johnston Street. KATC spoke with several neighbors in the area, and many said they heard several gunshots. One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said it sounded similar to fireworks.
Eunice, LAPosted by
KATC News

Blood drives scheduled for officer

Four blood drives are scheduled next week to support a Eunice Police Officer. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a two-day blood drive to help out on Monday and Tuesday, followed by two more drives hosted by the Eunice Police Department on Wednesday and Thursday.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Mobile home damaged in fire

A firefighter sustained minor injuries, but no one else was hurt when a home burned early Tuesday in Lafayette. Lafayette firefighters were called to the 100 block of Amite Drive just before 7 a.m. Tuesday for a reported mobile home fire. A patrolling deputy called it in, firefighters say.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lafayette woman dies in Johnston Street crash

A Lafayette woman has died following a Sunday evening crash, police say. Police were called to the 4500 block of Johnston Street on Sunday at about 6:15 p.m. They found that a vehicle traveling south tried to turn into a private parking lot when it was struck by a northbound vehicle.
Abbeville, LAPosted by
KATC News

One man arrested in Sunday night shooting

An Abbeville man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday night shooting. The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on South Airport Road, said Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lafayette man accused of catalytic converter theft

Broussard Police arrested a man for catalytic converter theft after a traffic stop. Billy Joseph, 39, was booked with Speeding, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Possession of a Firearm with controlled dangerous substance, along with 6 Arrest warrants for Lafayette Police Department for Traffic Charges, Theft and Possession of Schedule II CDS.
Baker, LAPosted by
KATC News

One dead in East Baton Rouge crash

A Baker man died in a Saturday night crash, State Police say. Landon Spears, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene of the 9:30 p.m. accident, troopers say. The investigation indicates Spears was driving a pick-up truck north on Greenwell Springs Road near Liberty Road in East Baton Rouge Parish, troopers say.

Comments / 2

Community Policy