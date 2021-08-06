Missing Abbeville teen found and is back home
An Abbeville mother says her daughter is back home and safe after going missing on Tuesday.
"She will be getting the help she needs," her mother tells KATC.
The 15-year-old girl returned home Friday evening and is safe.
Her mother thanked everyone who helped in sharing the report of her daughter and assisted in bringing her home.
