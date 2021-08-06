Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Russia sees mortality hike in July amid surge in infections

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLQag_0bKACCgY00

Russia saw mortality rise at a faster pace last month amid a surge in coronavirus infections, a senior official said Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the government’s coronavirus task force, told the Tass news agency that Russia saw a 17.9% increase in mortality in July, year-on-year. She attributed the rise to swelling COVID-19 infections blamed on the more contagious delta variant.

In June, mortality rose by 14.1 over June 2020, according to the Rosstat state statistics agency.

Rosstat said 27,118 people who had coronavirus died in June, about 43% more than the previous month. It marked the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths since January, when the agency reported about 37,900 deaths of people with COVID-19.

Of the total number of deaths of people with coronavirus in June, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death for 23,372 people while 3,746 others who tested positive for coronavirus died of other causes.

Russia has been struggling with a surge of infections since early June, with daily new cases rising from about 9,000 at the beginning of the summer to over 23,000 in early July.

On Friday, the task force reported 22,660 new infections and 792 coronavirus deaths.

Overall in the pandemic, the government's coronavirus task force has reported a total of about 6.4 million confirmed infections and 163,301 deaths.

However, reports by Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher numbers. According to Rosstat, last year alone COVID-19 was the cause of 144,691 deaths.

Russian officials ascribe the difference to varying counting methods. They note that the government task force only includes deaths where COVID-19 was the main cause and uses data from medical facilities, while Rosstat takes its numbers from civil registry offices where registering a death is finalized, which allows for a fuller picture.

Rosstat recorded a total of 1.1 million deaths of all causes in the first six months of the year, 16.2% more than during the same period last year. Russia's population, which fell by about 689,000 last year further declined by some 422,000 in January-June.

Russia’s vaccination rates have lagged behind other nations. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Thursday that 38.9 million Russians — or about 27% of the 146 million population — have received at least one shot of a vaccine.

Facing a surge in new infections and low vaccine uptake, authorities in many Russian regions have made vaccinations mandatory for certain groups, like those employed in health care, education, retail, public transport, government offices and the services sector.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

365K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Tass#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden must heed Russia's latest threat to US forces in Syria

Russia desperately wants U.S. military forces out of northeastern Syria. On Tuesday, responding to a tweet from a U.S. military spokesman, the Russian Embassy in Washington complained that the United States has "no legal mandate" to be in Syria. The embassy added that the U.S. spokesman's referencing of U.N. Security Council resolution 2254 is "just ridiculous."
WorldFlight Global.com

Airlines pull out of Nanjing airport amid surge in infections

Airlines have cancelled flights in and out of the Chinese city of Nanjing, the epicentre of a fast-growing coronavirus cluster which has spread to capital Beijing and five other provinces. Checks on Nanjing Lukou international airport’s website showed no flights in and out of the city on 29 and 30...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. hiring may have slowed in July amid COVID surge -data

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - High-frequency data indicate U.S. hiring slowed in July - not held steady as widely expected - with particular softness among states that ended federal unemployment benefits and areas where the COVID-19 Delta variant is raging. Payroll firm UKG said growth in employees across a wide...
Environmentarctictoday.com

Russia’s Norilsk sees a heatwave

Residents of the Russian Arctic city of Norilsk spent time in and around Lake Dolgoye on Tuesday, as temperatures in the region soared. The lake is used for water discharge from Norilsk‘s Central Heating and Power Plant No. 1, but was used for swimming on July 27 as the temperature in the city reached 30 degrees Celsius.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Tokyo Logs Record 5,042 Cases as Infections Surge Amid Games

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo reported 5,042 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its most since the pandemic began as infections surge in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics. Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since mid-July, and four other areas of the country have since been added. But the measures, basically shorter opening hours and a ban on alcohol for restaurants and bars, are increasingly ignored by the public, which has become tired of restrictions.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Manila locks down as Philippines virus cases near four-month high

MANILA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Philippines placed its Manila capital region under a two week lockdown on Friday as the Southeast Asian country's health ministry reported 10,623 new coronavirus cases, the largest single-day jump in infections for almost four months. The Philippines is battling one of Asia's biggest COVID-19...
WorldBirmingham Star

Nine Russian Coronavirus Patients Die After Oxygen Malfunction

Nine coronavirus patients have died in a Russian hospital in the southern city of Vladikavkaz after an oxygen pipe burst underground, cutting supply to an intensive-care ward, Russian news agencies report. 'Nine patients with coronavirus died due to a lack of oxygen,' the TASS news agency said on August 9,...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Bangladesh offers jab to Rohingya refugees amid surge in infections in camps

Bangladesh’s government and aid agencies started vaccinating Rohingya refugees as a virus surge raises health risks in the sprawling, cramped camps where more than one million people who fled Myanmar are sheltering. The highly transmissible Delta variant is driving an infection surge across Bangladesh, with around 20,000 infections and 200...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil reports 34,885 new coronavirus cases, 1,211 deaths

BRASILIA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 34,885 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,211 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen...
Sciencefox13news.com

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy