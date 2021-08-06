Cancel
Missoula, MT

Mountain Line unveils mural

By Katie Miller
KPAX
 4 days ago
Mountain Line is unveiling a new mural at the downtown transfer station and you can see it on the pillars and beams across from the courthouse.

The artist, Stella Nall, created a whimsical mural, tying in nature and animals, with sustainable transportation. Mountain Line representatives called her art incredible and said it stood out because of how thoughtful she was with the design.

The animals are depicted as buses, soaring through clean air, with wheels inspired by the traditional Plains medicine wheel. Mountain Line spokeswoman Shanti Johnson said it is a great addition to the space, and they're happy to see it completed.

"This is kind of a crazy space, but it's such an important space, for our downtown transfer center, for our riders, and also for the community, we're in the heart of downtown Missoula," Johnson explained.

"And while this is neat architecture, previously it was very gray, and not very inviting, so we really thought this was a perfect space to bring in a visible showcase of our sustainability commitments," she continued.

Mountain Line and Nall will be on-site Friday for a First Friday event if you want to learn more about the project. Mountain Line also invites the public to stop by and look at the mural any time.

