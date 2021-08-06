Cancel
July 31 Grain Stocks Projections

By Cliff Jamieson
dtnpf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past five years, July 31 commercial grain stocks for the select grains found on the attached chart as reported by Statistics Canada have averaged in a range from 19.7% of total stocks of barley to 59.4% of the total stocks reported for wheat. For example, Statistics Canada reported commercial stocks of barley for July 31, 2016, accounted for 10.7% of total grain stocks, while on July 31, 2020, commercial stocks of barley accounted for 28.1% of total stocks.

Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- At midmorning Tuesday, December corn is trading down 3/4 cent, November soybeans are up 9 1/2 cents. September KC wheat is up 9 1/2 cents, and September Minneapolis wheat is up 6 1/2 cents. August soybeans expire Friday and are trading up 16 cents, a strong sign of commercial demand that is expanding the premium over the September contract to nearly a dollar a bushel. The September Dow Jones futures are trading up 160 points, and the September U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.15. December gold is trading up $5.20, and September crude oil is up $2.22 a barrel.
Laurel, MSStreet.Com

Sanderson Farms Stock Surges on Pact With Cargill, Continental Grain

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) - Get Report shares rose sharply Monday, after the poultry-producing titan announced an agreement to be bought by commodity giant Cargill and Continental Grain. It’s a cash transaction at $203 a share, valuing the Laurel, Miss., company at $4.53 billion. The purchase price is a 30% premium...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

December HRS Continues Sideways

While the six-state spring wheat crop condition rating in the United States has been reported as the lowest seen since 1988 and a downgrade in Canada's production potential is expected, the December hard red spring wheat contract continues to drift sideways. Aug. 9 trade saw the December close 7 3/4...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

December Corn Coiling for a Breakout

For the past three months, December corn has traded in a narrowing range, with lower highs and higher lows. December appears to be coiling in a triangle chart pattern, likely to result in a breakout one way or the other. For the past two to three weeks, new-crop corn has been glued to the $5.50 area. With the ongoing drought conditions in the Dakotas and Minnesota a,nd hot and dry weather in the Western Plains, the logical direction for corn yields would be to move lower from USDA's record large projection of 179.5 bushels per acre. However, as bad as the Western Corn Belt and Northern Plains might be, the Eastern Corn Belt could possibly have record or near record yields. It is likely that a convincing break and close above $5.95 or below $5.45 would signal the next big move for December corn. Thursday's USDA August report could give us some clue as to what direction corn might go.
The Motley Fool

Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 25.2% in July

The stock steadily declined throughout the month. It has bounced back a bit in August since its second-quarter report on July 29. The company said it expects to file Investigational New Drug Applications for its lead therapy within two years. What happened. Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) lost 25.2% of...
The Motley Fool

Why Rapid7 Stock Climbed 20% in July

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) returned 20.2% in July after it announced better-than-expected preliminary financial results and the acquisition of IntSights, a cyber threat intelligence company. This acquisition enhanced the company's ability to detect threats to its customers' cloud networks, improving its position in a competitive cybersecurity market. RPD Total Return Level data...
The Motley Fool

Why Roblox Stock Fell 14% in July

Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), a gaming platform, fell by 14.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors continued to look beyond so-called pandemic plays and after the company's stock received a sell rating from an analyst. So what. Roblox's stock began falling in mid-July...
The Motley Fool

Why Did Invitae Stock Fall 17% in July?

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) shares dropped 17% in July as investors moved capital away from the smaller innovative genomic science stocks. No meaningful news was published about the stock, though there were announcements that other care providers would be partnering with Invitae to add genetic testing to their service selection. Invitae is...
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures flat with focus on July jobs report

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow up 0.07%, S&P up 0.03%, Nasdaq down 0.13%. Aug 6 (Reuters) - Trading in U.S. stock index futures was subdued on Friday, as investors waited for the jobs report for July amid concerns that rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant could hurt the economic recovery.
The Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Dropped 16% in July

The company itself has made progress on growing its capacity and market. Investors will learn more next week when Nio provides its second-quarter financial update. The returns in the stock of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) crossed into the red for the year in July. But much of the decline had less to do with company-specific information and more to do with more general risks related to owning shares in Chinese companies. For the calendar month, U.S.-listed shares in Nio were down 16%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The Motley Fool

Why Rocket Companies Stock Sank 10.9% in July

Rocket is the largest home mortgage lender in the country. A class-action suit may have hurt performance in July. Investors will be looking forward to second-quarter earnings later this month. What happened. Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had another rough month in July, dropping 10.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The...
StocksHerald & Review

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?

Like bargains? Sure you do. Why pay a higher price for something when you can purchase it at a lower price? The idea even applies to stocks. Just because a stock is "on sale" by virtue of a lower price, however, it doesn't necessarily make it a buy. A lower-priced name is only a bargain if there's a reasonably good chance it's going to rebound better and faster than other stocks rise... even if these beaten-down stocks are the most reputable of blue chips.
The Motley Fool

Why SoFi Technologies Stock Fell 19.5% in July

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) fell 19.5% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There actually wasn't much news about the company. But this newly public stock hit the markets on June 1 via a special purpose acquisition company, and after 20 trading days, the company's unique lockup expiration provision was triggered, allowing early investors to sell their stock sooner than the typical 180-day period. That was apparently enough to pull down shares in July after an exciting June.
New Orleans, LAworkboat.com

WorkBoat stocks lose more ground in July

The WorkBoat Stock Index suffered another down month in July, losing 87 points, or 2.7%. For the month losers topped winners 16-9. Top percentage gainers for July included Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD), which saw its shares rise over 5% in July. GLDD’s backlog on June 30 was $454.4 million.
The Motley Fool

Why SunPower Stock Fell in July and Continued Falling in August

An analyst rating likely hurt SunPower stock in July. Solar stocks broadly have seen some correction this year after significant gains in 2020. SunPower's second-quarter revenue was toward the lower end of its guidance range. What happened. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock fell 15.2% in July, according to data provided by S&P...
The Motley Fool

Why Stamps.com Stock Soared 63% in July

An acquisition deal kicked off a share price surge. Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) shareholders had a great July, with the stock rocketing higher by 63% compared to the 2.3% increase in the broader market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares had been trailing the S&P 500 early in...
Reuters

July flows to EM debt strong but stocks see outflow -IIF

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Portfolio flows into emerging markets slowed sharply in July, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Tuesday, mostly due to large monthly outflows from equities. Investor sentiment was weighed down by a hawkish Federal Reserve and a regulatory crackdown in Beijing among...
Stocksetftrends.com

July Performance Review: Stocks Dip Before Gaining, An Opportunity?

Markets retreated in July, providing opportunities for Tax Benefits Capture (TBC) or Tax Loss Harvesting. But then, in the latter half of the month, markets rebounded, ending in the green. Overall, the S&P 500 gained 2.3% in July – its sixth straight month of gains – culminating in 18.0% year to date and doubling in value since its March 23, 2020 bottom. Here are highlights of Green Harvest Asset Management’s TBC activity last month along with accompanying statistics in the table on page 2:
Agriculturespglobal.com

Brazil's soybean exports slump in July amid stock hoarding

July exports fall to 8.6 million mt from 9.9 million mt last year. Farmers hoard stocks amid volatile prices, hopes for stronger Q4. Brazil's soybean exports fell in July as the hoarding of stocks by farmers raised supply concerns, sources told S&P Global Platts Aug. 3, which is expected to support demand for US beans.

