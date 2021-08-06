July 31 Grain Stocks Projections
Over the past five years, July 31 commercial grain stocks for the select grains found on the attached chart as reported by Statistics Canada have averaged in a range from 19.7% of total stocks of barley to 59.4% of the total stocks reported for wheat. For example, Statistics Canada reported commercial stocks of barley for July 31, 2016, accounted for 10.7% of total grain stocks, while on July 31, 2020, commercial stocks of barley accounted for 28.1% of total stocks.www.dtnpf.com
