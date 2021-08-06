July 31 Grain Stocks Projections

For the past three months, December corn has traded in a narrowing range, with lower highs and higher lows. December appears to be coiling in a triangle chart pattern, likely to result in a breakout one way or the other. For the past two to three weeks, new-crop corn has been glued to the $5.50 area. With the ongoing drought conditions in the Dakotas and Minnesota a,nd hot and dry weather in the Western Plains, the logical direction for corn yields would be to move lower from USDA's record large projection of 179.5 bushels per acre. However, as bad as the Western Corn Belt and Northern Plains might be, the Eastern Corn Belt could possibly have record or near record yields. It is likely that a convincing break and close above $5.95 or below $5.45 would signal the next big move for December corn. Thursday's USDA August report could give us some clue as to what direction corn might go.