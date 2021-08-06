7-day COVID case average remains above 1K in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has continued to rise in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Services. As of Friday afternoon, the case average has increased to 1,021 after reaching 1,000 the previous day. Health officials confirmed 1,206 new cases of the virus, just one day after the state recorded the highest single-day total since early February. Wisconsin has amassed an all-time total of 628,007 confirmed cases.