HBO Max Passes on J.J. Abrams ‘The Shining’ Anthology ‘Overlook’

By Tara McCauley
mxdwn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverlooked at HBO Max, J.J. Abrams’ (Lost, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens) Bad Robot is now on the hunt for a network or streaming platform with available vacancy for a horror anthology set in The Shining’s iconic haunted hotel. While the Stephen King (Carrie, Salem’s Lot) universe-inspired Overlook was originally greenlit on 2020, as part of a sprawling development deal between Bad Robot and HBO Max, the network decided to go a different direction, via The Hollywood Reporter.

