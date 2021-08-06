HBO Max Passes on J.J. Abrams ‘The Shining’ Anthology ‘Overlook’

HBO has ordered a pilot script adapting the late author's 2005 science fiction vampire novel that will be written by Lovecraft Country veterans Sonya Winton-Odamtten and Jonathan I. Kidd. Rae and Abrams will serve as executive producers. According to Variety, Fledgling "is the story of an apparently young, amnesiac girl whose alarmingly inhuman needs and abilities lead her to a startling conclusion: she is in fact a genetically modified, 53-year-old vampire. Forced to discover what she can about her stolen former life, she must at the same time learn who wanted – and still wants – to destroy her and those she cares for and how she can save herself." Fledgling is the second adaptation of a Butler novel announced this year. FX is developing a series on Butler's Kindred.