Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos see several snubs despite 3 going into Hall of Fame

By ARNIE STAPLETON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215jMw_0bKAAqcg00
1 of 3

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos will be partying aplenty at this weekend’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies with Peyton Manning, Steve Atwater and John Lynch going in.

Atwater, who starred in the franchise’s back-to-back Super Bowl victories in the late ’90s, goes into Canton with the Class of 2020 in a ceremony Saturday night that was delayed a year by the pandemic.

On Sunday, it’s the Class of 2021′s turn, and that includes Manning and Lynch, both of whom capped their careers with fantastic four-year runs in Denver.

“It’s a big weekend for us and we’ll be well-represented for three very worthy Hall of Famers,” team president and CEO Joe Ellis said.

That will make 10 Broncos enshrined in Canton, including late owner Pat Bowlen.

John Elway was the first in 2004, followed by Gary Zimmerman in 2008. Floyd Little in 2010, a year before Shannon Sharpe’s enshrinement. Terrell Davis made it in 2017 and Bowlen and Champ Bailey were both inducted in 2019.

Atwater insists there’s plenty more Broncos who should be joining them in the Hall of Fame.

“We have a lot of guys that we need to see go in: Randy Gradishar, Karl Mecklenburg, Dennis Smith, Rod Smith,” said Atwater. “This franchise has been overlooked for many years. And fortunately we’ve gotten some players in in the last several years, but we have to keep it going because we still are very much underrepresented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Ellis would like to add Mike Shanahan to that list.

“He’s the best coach that this organization has ever had. I would think he has a really good chance of getting in there based on the way the Hall has set up their criteria now,” Ellis said. “He deserves to go in.”

Atwater can’t believe the famed Orange Crush defense of the 1970s isn’t represented: “How could they not have one person in the Hall of Fame? To this day I just cannot understand that. Hopefully in the coming years that will be taken care of.”

Like Little, Atwater waited a long time to get that knock at the door telling him he’d finally made it. He said he didn’t mind having to wait 18 months for his big celebration because now he gets to go in the same weekend as his good friend Lynch.

“I know we’re two different classes (but) it will be special that we’re going in together,” Atwater said.

Lynch joined the Broncos in 2004, the same year Bailey was acquired from Washington and they played together until 2007.

“Those were four great years,” Lynch said. “I’m really thankful that the Broncos were there for me at that stage in my career. I played 11 years in Tampa and the thought of going anywhere else was really hard to digest and they gave me a really nice landing spot.”

Manning knows just how Lynch felt.

“I certainly wanted to play for the Indianapolis Colts my entire career because they were the team that drafted me,” said Manning, who parted with the Colts after missing the 2011 season with a neck injury, becoming the most coveted free agent since Reggie White.

“And Denver just, boy, they just welcomed me with open arms,” Manning said. “They were the only team that understood I think what I was going through emotionally, physically, and I think a lot of that is Elway.

“And they were the only team that said, ‘Hey, Peyton, give us your Indianapolis Colts playbook, we will form this hybrid offense with the plays that we like here in Denver, that we think will help you at this point of your career, we’ll form this mesh of an offense and really give you a chance to get back going again.’ And not every other team was doing that.”

Manning capped his career with a win in Super Bowl 50.

Lynch still laments not winning a ring with the Broncos. The closest he came was in 2005 when Denver lost the AFC championship to Pittsburgh at home.

“My only regret is not having won a championship,” Lynch said, “but I gave it everything I had and Denver became and will always be a special place in my heart and that of my family’s, as well.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Mecklenburg
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Pat Bowlen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champ Bailey#American Football#Ap#The Denver Broncos#Hall Of Famers#The Hall Of Fame#Orange Crush#Indianapolis Colts#Afc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLzonecoverage.com

Von Miller Should Mind His Own Damn Business When It Comes To Aaron Rodgers

In the rampant speculation on potential landing spots for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, no team has been mentioned more than the Denver Broncos. While the conjecture about Rodgers’ future has been relatively quiet lately, whenever there is a blip on the radar, it always seems to involve the Broncos.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

2-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Has Passed Away

Breaking onto the NFL scene in 1984, the all-time great assistant coach redefined run blocking strategy in the professional game. The zone blocking scheme he implemented during his time with the Broncos completely revolutionized the modern blocking techniques. After a three-year coaching stint with the Broncos in 1984-87, Gibbs bounced...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: 1 Clear Winner In Broncos QB Competition Today

The Denver Broncos have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. With starter Drew Lock returning for a third year and veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater joining the ranks, there are plenty of unanswered questions at this year’s training camp. But, according to...
NFLFanSided

Peyton Manning predicts how Aaron Rodgers drama will come to an end

The future is unclear for where Aaron Rodgers will play, but Peyton Manning knows one thing: it’s probably not going to be in Denver. Day ??? of the Rodgers/Packers beef and we are an inch closer to an outcome than where we were when this all popped off. Which is a bit alarming since he’s pretty much been living his best life and probably has Green Bay on DND.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces Retirement At 26

Fifth-year NFL tight end Jake Butt has retired from the league at 26 years old. Featured on a list of players added to reserves on Wednesday, Butt has officially called it quits. Reasoning for his retirement decision has yet to be released. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero pointed out Butt’s...
NFLFanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Colts Make Decision On Potential Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines on Monday for only unfortunate reasons. Carson Wentz will soon undergo foot surgery and miss the next five to 12 weeks. It’s a devastating setback for a Colts team many believe is capable of winning the AFC South and challenging for the AFC title. So who will Indianapolis turn to now? Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are on the roster. So is Brett Hundley. Is that the best they can do?
NFLPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Neither of Peyton Manning’s Kids’ Favorite Player is Peyton Manning

He's one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks to play the game in its history. On August 8th, he'll take his place among the other greats of the game in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He's only one of two starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl title with two different teams (the other being Tom Brady after Tampa Bay's win earlier this year). His 71,940 career passing yards and 539 career passing touchdowns put him third all-time on both lists. You could argue he single-handedly turned shifted the focus of Hoosier Hysteria from basketball to football in the state of Indiana. All of this, combined with his personality and sense of humor, has endeared him to millions of people and made them fans (myself included). But, despite all those accomplishments, there are two people who are apparently not impressed with Peyton Manning's accomplishments — his own son and daughter.
NFLFanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Over the past few days, there have been countless Aaron Rodgers rumors floating around NFL circles. The latest rumor states that he could potentially retire, albeit this speculation emerged simply because oddsmakers are changing their stance on the Green Bay Packers. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright had some interesting information to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Nick Foles Sends Clear Message Amid Trade Rumors

The Bears’ Nick Foles is one of the more appealing trade targets in the NFL. Head coach Matt Nagy is well aware that teams are interested in acquiring the Super Bowl LII MVP. The trade inquiries have reached Foles as well. Speaking to the press Monday, Foles addressed the possibility of leaving Chicago.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 quarterbacks Colts won’t trade for to replace Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are caught in a very uncomfortable in-between position on Carson Wentz. The team’s starting quarterback could be out for as little as five weeks, but he could miss as many as 12, per reports from Monday morning. With Wentz opting for surgery, the team is surely hoping the signal-caller can miss no more than one or two games to start the NFL season, but if he has to miss anything more than that, the prospects for the season are severely endangered.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.

Comments / 1

Community Policy