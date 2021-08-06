Cyberpunk 2077 Still Has 'A Lot That Needs Changing' Seven Months Later, Claims Digital Foundry
Seven months on and Cyberpunk 2077 players are still awaiting a completely smooth experience. The next-gen version has been promised in the second half of 2021, but until then, Xbox owners are forced to play via the backwards compatible version. All this time later, Digital Foundry has checked in on the game to see how things are and it still appears there's some work to be done.www.purexbox.com
