Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 Still Has 'A Lot That Needs Changing' Seven Months Later, Claims Digital Foundry

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven months on and Cyberpunk 2077 players are still awaiting a completely smooth experience. The next-gen version has been promised in the second half of 2021, but until then, Xbox owners are forced to play via the backwards compatible version. All this time later, Digital Foundry has checked in on the game to see how things are and it still appears there's some work to be done.

#Digital Foundry#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Projekt Red
Video GamesIGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Review Six Months Later - Is It Worth It?

It's not an overstatement to say that Cyberpunk 2077 had one of the worst launches a game of its stature could have had, despite its gargantuan success in the sales department. That’s a weird contrast for sure, but such is the nature of what Cyberpunk 2077 was promised to be, and what it turned out to be. With the game now having crossed more than six months since its release, has the situation changed? Is Cyberpunk 2077 worth spending its asking price, especially if you’re playing on consoles?
Video GamesDestructoid

Eight months later, I still don’t have a PS5

If it were up to me, I would have gotten a PS5 on launch day. When it comes to the next console generation, it was never in question that I was going to get a PlayStation — my affinity for the brand goes back to when I was a kid growing up with a PS2, I love or look forward to so many of the Sony exclusive games, and I even worked at Naughty Dog for a while.
Video GamesComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Player Discovers Incredible Detail Months After Release

A broken, messy launch and a myriad of issues have overshadowed that there are incredible parts of Cyberpunk 2077, including many instances of incredible attention to detail. Cyberpunk 2077 is equal parts, broken, unfinished, and amazing, which doesn't matter for much, but does prove it was likely rushed to release. That said, after months and months of dunking on the game, much of the Internet has moved on from Cyberpunk 2077, but there are still many playing the game and noticing some of the game's finer and most impressive details.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Has An Interesting Cartridge Shell Detail

It’s easy to write off Cyberpunk 2077. When 2020 wrapped up and CD Projekt Red finally released Cyberpunk 2077, it was a mess. We don’t have to go back and list out all the details about what was missing or the broken features. However, I bring that up only because it’s also easy to not notice incredible details about the game. One fan recently took to Reddit and showcased his recent discovery of cartridge shells.
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

Sony's standard PS5 has become profitable, but the Digital Edition is still being sold at a loss

In context: Few consoles are profitable immediately after launch, and the PlayStation 5 isn't different. Eight months have passed since PS5 was released, but only now the standard edition of Sony's console has become profitable or rather is not being sold at a loss. As for the Digital Edition, it looks like Sony still has to wait a bit longer before turning a profit.
Video GamesDestructoid

This Pokemon Unite patch has a lot of fan-requested balance changes

Pokemon Unite has been out for a bit, and folks have a list of changes they want to see. Balance fixes are a piece of the pie, as is the alteration of Zapdos (maybe tone down just one of the many bonuses it grants?), and the pay-to-win held item problem. The first big Pokemon Unite patch only addresses the former.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Sumo Digital is bringing 90s Amiga mascot Zool out of retirement later this month

Eurogamer fans of a certain age, prepare for a swift punch to the nostalgia nubbin; Sumo Digital is resurrecting 90s Amiga mascot Zool for a new platform adventure on PC. Zool, also known as the ninja of the Nth Dimension, returns later this month in Zool Redimensioned, a "brand-new reimagining" of the old-school, Gremlin-Graphics-developed platform series that's been "rebuilt from the ground up for modern audiences".
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Evil Dead: The Game Has Been Pushed Back To 2022, Single-Player Mode Being Added

Evil Dead: The Game was intended to be a Halloween treat for all us horror fans out there, but unfortunately the title has now been pushed back to February 2022. To ensure the game is the ultimate Evil Dead experience fans have come to expect, the extra time is being used to polish the experience. Not only that, but it's also allowing the team to work on a single-player element, so fans can dive into the game without relying on teammates.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

EA's Dead Space Remake Could Reportedly Launch Late 2022

Dead Space was announced just last month with a brief teaser trailer. Due to not having much to show, many expected to not see the game for a few years at the very least, but according to a new report, it could be coming as early as next year. The...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Digital Foundry Tests Upgrading PS5's SSD - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment last month began to roll out PlayStation 5 system software beta version 2.0-04.00.00 to users who are in the PlayStation 5 system software beta program. The update adds support to expand the console's storage with an M.2 SSD. You will need an M.2 SSD that’s PCIe Gen 4 and has read speeds of 5,500MB/s or faster and a of 250 GB minimum and no larger than 4 TB.

