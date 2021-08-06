Cyberpunk 2077 Still Has 'A Lot That Needs Changing' Seven Months Later, Claims Digital Foundry

It's not an overstatement to say that Cyberpunk 2077 had one of the worst launches a game of its stature could have had, despite its gargantuan success in the sales department. That’s a weird contrast for sure, but such is the nature of what Cyberpunk 2077 was promised to be, and what it turned out to be. With the game now having crossed more than six months since its release, has the situation changed? Is Cyberpunk 2077 worth spending its asking price, especially if you’re playing on consoles?