Monster Jam®Returns for an Action-Packed Weekend of Family Fun in Greensboro from September 25 – 26

Greensboro, NC. (August 3, 2021) – This. Is. Monster Jam®! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Greensboro for a high-octane weekend at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26 at full capacity. Monster Jam®, making its first Greensboro stop following a pandemic pause, features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.comwith Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, August 3, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on August 10. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.