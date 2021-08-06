Cancel
Club Tijuana vs Toluca: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Diablos Rojos will take their unbeaten start to the season on the road when they travel to face off with Los Xolos. Toluca will look to keep their table-topping start to the new Liga MX campaign firing when they travel to face Club Tijuana at Estadio Caliente. Watch Club...

www.goal.com

SoccerCBS Sports

USWNT vs. Netherlands: 2020 Tokyo Olympics live stream, TV channel, how to watch Team USA online, start time

The U.S. women's national team will face off against the Netherlands in Olympic quarterfinals on Friday at International Stadium Yokohama in Japan. The meeting marks a rematch of the 2019 Women's World Cup final, where the USWNT went on to win 2-0 in Lyon, France, to capture their fourth World Cup title. This will be the third time the World Cup finalists have met in the knockout rounds of the subsequent Olympics and the second occasion specifically involving the USWNT. Team USA has reached the quarterfinals seven consecutive times, thought were eliminated from Olympic medal contention during the quarterfinals in the 2016 Rio Games.
SoccerCBS Sports

Mexico vs. Canada: Gold Cup semifinal live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

The Gold Cup semifinals continue on Thursday night as Mexico face Canada in Houston. El Tri are going for back-to-back titles at the cup and are looking to make the final for the seventh time in the last 10 editions. The Canadians, meanwhile, are hoping to make the title game for the second time ever after their surprising run to the title in 2000. Canada remain the only national team not named Mexico or the United States to win the competition.
Premier League90min.com

The Mind Series: Arsenal vs Chelsea preview - TV channel, team news & prediction

The Mind Series will get underway on Sunday as London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal square off at the Emirates Stadium. A fundraising mission for mental health charity Mind, the two sides will battle it out with Tottenham over the coming weeks for local pride, but more importantly, in an attempt to raise awareness of a topic which is criminally ignored both in football and in the wider world.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Leicester City vs. Manchester City: FA Community Shield live stream, TV channel, watch online, news, time

The curtain raises on the English top flight season on Sunday as Leicester City and Manchester City face off at Wembley Stadium in the Community Shield. It may not matter all that much for the losers but for the winners of the matchup between the FA Cup holders and Premier League champions there can be no more pleasurable way to start the campaign than with silverware.
Soccerblackchronicle.com

Spain vs. Brazil: Men’s Olympic soccer final live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Tokyo’s Olympic men’s soccer gold medal match is this Saturday with Spain and Brazil meeting in Yokohama after their tight pair of semifinals which produced just one goal over two games. The Spanish needed a late Marco Asensio strike to edge past hosts Japan while the Brazilians went all the way to penalties before they advanced past Mexico. The Selecao are defending Olympic champions from 2016 while La Rojita have a gold medal from back in 1992 and a silver from 2000.
Premier LeaguePosted by
MassLive.com

Aston Villa vs. Sevilla: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch 2021 soccer club friendly

The English Premier League and La Liga collide Saturday as Aston Villa and Sevilla take to the pitch for a club friendly ahead of their respective European soccer seasons. Aston Villa had a middling run during the 2020-21 EPL season, but will be heading into the 2021-22 season without star Jack Grealish, who just signed a record deal to join powerhouse Manchester City. On the other side, Sevilla finished fourth in the Spanish League last season, locking them in for the upcoming Champions League season. Both squads will be looking to fine-tune their rosters as they prepare for the upcoming seasons, which are right around the corner. Unlike a number of notable preseason club friendlies, Saturday’s match will be available to watch on TV (ESPN2) and streaming.
NBATheHDRoom

Lakers vs Suns Summer League Live Stream: Watch Online

The 2021 NBA Summer League tips off for the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, two teams that met in the playoffs with the Suns winning in 6. The game starts at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT with TV coverage found on the ESPN 2 cable TV channel.
Soccervavel.com

Goals and highlights: Rayadas Monterrey 2-0 Puebla Femenil in Liga MX Femenil

Monsivais' shot goes over the goal. After three matchdays, Rayadas and Puebla don't show much difference in their head-to-head record, check it out. In a few moments we will share with you the Rayadas vs Puebla live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
MLSLAG Confidential

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Odds, game thread

The LA Galaxy are coming off a well-earned victory, and they don’t get much time to savor it, as they’re back at it on Sunday evening when they’ll host the Vancouver Whitecaps at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Galaxy are coming off a strong 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake...
UEFACBS Sports

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Genk odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Aug. 10 UEFA Champions League predictions

Shakhtar Donetsk will battle Genk in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifying round on Tuesday. Shakhtar Donetsk takes a 2-1 lead into Tuesday's home fixture after two second-half goals from Tete and Alan Patrick in the first leg. Shakhtar Donetsk finished second in the Ukrainian Premier League last season, and Roberto De Zerbi's side will enter Tuesday's clash having won three of their last four fixtures. Watch the match on Paramount+.

