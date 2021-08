STURGIS, S.D (KELO) — A lot of dirty laundry passes through the laundromats owned by James “Clark” Sowers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Sowers said the week of the rally and the days before and after are his “13th month” meaning that the amount of laundry and receipts during the rally is similar to a month’s work. The locations in Belle Fourche, Spearfish, Rapid City and Sturgis are busy with laundry from rally vendors and rally attendees, he said. The businesses will wash the laundry for the customer or customers will come in and do their own laundry.