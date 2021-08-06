Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ubisoft Confirms Riders Republic's Beta Will Take Place Later This Month

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiders Republic may have been hit with a short delay, but that's not stopping Ubisoft from pushing out a beta for the game. It will run between August 23-25 on all platforms. The limited access beta requires interested parties to sign up to create a Ubisoft account and then sign up for access via the official site. Anyone who has a Ubisoft+ account will automatically be granted access. Those accepted will unfortunately not be able to stream, talk about, or create content from the beta, and progress made will not carry over to the full release.

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Riders#Ubisoft Confirms#Air Sports#Rocketwing Wingsuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Rider's Republic 3D map "is actually the game" thanks to the power of PS5

A Rider's Republic developer has talked up the technical capabilities of the PS5, and the effect the new console has on the upcoming game. “We have both the 2D and the 3D map, [but] the map in 3D is actually not a map - it’s actually the game,” Rider's Republic creative director Igor Manceau explains in the latest issue of Play Magazine. “You will see on the fly the map being populated by players. And it’s honestly kind of a tech demo - you really feel it [come] alive, and you’ve got the feeling that there are thousands of players within the map.”
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Bungie and Ubisoft are taking cheat-makers to court

Ring-1 sell cheats via subscription. For 25 euros a week, a cheater can get a bundle of Rainbow Six Siege hacks like an aimbot, configurable ESP tools to show the health and distance of other players, options to alter weapon spread and recoil, a hardware ID spoofer so they don't get banned (or if they've previously been banned, can get around it), and a "Long Knife", to stab people on the other side of the map.
Video Gamespsu.com

The First Battlefield 2042 Playtest Will Take Place This Month

Battlefield 2042 is set to release later this year in October, and ahead of that release developer Ripple Effect will be running playtests to give the servers a trail run with a small group of players accessing the game through invite only, and the first one will happen this month from August 12-16 2021.
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Riders Republic beta goes live August 23rd – 25th

SAN FRANCISCO — August 5, 2021 — Today, Ubisoft announced that the Riders Republic™ Beta will be available from August 23 to August 25 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC on both Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Launcher. Players can sign now up for the Riders Republic Beta on https://ridersrepublic.com/beta.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to sign up for Riders Republic beta

Throttle those engines and strap those boots because the Riders Republic beta is coming soon, on August 23. Ubisoft is now letting you and many others sign up for a preview of a highly anticipated racing title. You don’t need to pre-order the game to gain access to the beta....
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Elyon amps up the PvP options for this month’s beta test

With a second closed beta kicking off on August 18th and a full launch at the end of September, Elyon is a very busy bee these days. Kakao said that testers who show up for CBT2 will find one marked difference from the first beta round: far more PvP options.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Riders Republic announces new beta: date, hours and how to register

Ubisoft has announced that the official beta by Riders Republic will be available August 23-25 ​​on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC consoles; both from Epic Games and Ubisoft Connect. What is known as one of the freshest and most different games of the French firm in recent years, a great successor to STEEP, will allow us to test a total of three races during the indicated dates. Let’s take a look at everything that awaits us in the beta.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

The Ascent Update Quietly Adds Difficulty Options On Xbox

The Ascent launched on Xbox Game Pass last week, and while players seem to be embracing it, many have noted that it's plagued with a few difficulty spikes. To combat that, a recent patch has quietly added difficulty options to ensure a more balanced experience. Yesterday saw the launch of...
Video Gamesmobilegaminghub.com

Code Atma releasing later this month!

Agate Games has announced 19th August as the release date for Code Atma. A game that will offer an experience that currently is quite rare in the mobile gaming market. Code Atma is a story or narrative-driven game which throws the player into a dystopian world of modern-day gods and demons. The player plays as a seeker and joins an organization known as “Asterisk”. The game brings creatures from Indonesian mythology to the forefront in the form of “Atmas”. The player is to summon, control and fight against these “Atmas”. The player also solves mysteries about the “Atmas” by making use of an in-game universe application which helps him to learn about them. The game also features real-time combat, for which the player will have to strategize. While progressing through the game, more and more characters will be unlocked, which will make the experience all the more exciting!
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Psychonauts 2 Is Now Ready To Pre-Install With Xbox Game Pass

It's now the month of August and that means Psychonauts 2 is almost here. If you're planning on playing this new release via Xbox Game Pass, the good news is it's now available to pre-install on Microsoft's subscription service. It'll take up about 28GB of space on your system and...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Insignia, The OG Xbox Live Replacement, Is Still Quietly Making Progress

If you happened to be a member of the Pure Xbox community all the way back in May last year, you might remember a story about a project called 'Insignia'. Still in private development as of 2021, the aim of this project is to allow original Xbox owners to play games online without any modifications or patches to software.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Reminder: GTA V Is Leaving Xbox Game Pass Today (August 8)

In case you missed the news a couple of weeks ago, today marks the removal of Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox Game Pass for console, which takes place exactly four months to the day it was re-added to the service back in April. No explanation has been provided for...
Video Gamestech-critter.com

Join the Riders Republic beta testing from the 23rd to 25th of this month

Ubisoft has finally revealed the official beta testing period of its upcoming competitive sports title Riders Republic. During the beta, both single-player and multiplayer content will be previewed for the first time such as Bike Races, Snow Tricks, and Air Sports (Rocketwing and Wingsuit). While these can keep players interested for some time, competitive titles are always better in multiplayer format and the following 4s are slated to become some of the most popular game modes of Riders Republic.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected Open Beta weekend launches on August 20th

Blizzard has just announced that the Open Beta weekend for Diablo 2 Resurrected will begin on August 20th. During this weekend, all gamers will be able to download and play the game’s beta build. In Diablo 2 Resurrected Beta, players will face the minions of Hell as one of five...

Comments / 0

Community Policy