Ubisoft Confirms Riders Republic's Beta Will Take Place Later This Month
Riders Republic may have been hit with a short delay, but that's not stopping Ubisoft from pushing out a beta for the game. It will run between August 23-25 on all platforms. The limited access beta requires interested parties to sign up to create a Ubisoft account and then sign up for access via the official site. Anyone who has a Ubisoft+ account will automatically be granted access. Those accepted will unfortunately not be able to stream, talk about, or create content from the beta, and progress made will not carry over to the full release.www.purexbox.com
