Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Telluride, CO

Woman falls to death climbing Telluride's via ferrata route

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Hrlq_0bKA9o6C00

TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona woman fell about 200 feet to her death while climbing the via ferrata route in Telluride.

The Telluride Daily Planet reports 53-year-old Anissa Laverne Larson, of Tucson, was traversing the route with a friend Thursday morning when she apparently slipped and fell.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office says a climber behind Larson on the same ridge heard something alarming, turned and saw the woman below. He immediately called 911.

Via ferrata routes allow climbers to scale iron rungs and footholds attached to rock walls. Climbers are secured by carabiner-like clips attached to cables.

Comments / 0

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Telluride, CO
Local
Colorado Accidents
Telluride, CO
Accidents
State
Arizona State
Telluride, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Via Ferrata#Climbing Route#Climber#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy