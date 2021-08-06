Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumter, SC

Sumter man takes chance on lottery crossword game, wins $100K

Posted by 
News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hPL3_0bKA9nDT00

A Sumter man who loves puzzles might love them even more now after winning $100,000 on a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said.  “I was hoping I’d win $500.”

The man, who didn't want to be identified, played the $3 crossword-style game called Lady Jumbo Bucks and won $100,000. The Lottery said that five top prizes of $100,000 still remain to be won.

The winner purchased the ticket from Quick Corner at 660 W. Liberty St. in Sumter and he made sure to have his wife take a look to be sure.

“I play just for fun, and I get more fun out of making my contribution to education,” the winner told lottery officials.

For selling the claimed ticket, Quick Corner in Sumter earned a commission of $1,000.

Comments / 4

News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter, SC
Lifestyle
City
Sumter, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossword#The Lottery#Lady Jumbo Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy