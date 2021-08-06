Sumter man takes chance on lottery crossword game, wins $100K

A Sumter man who loves puzzles might love them even more now after winning $100,000 on a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I was hoping I’d win $500.”

The man, who didn't want to be identified, played the $3 crossword-style game called Lady Jumbo Bucks and won $100,000. The Lottery said that five top prizes of $100,000 still remain to be won.

The winner purchased the ticket from Quick Corner at 660 W. Liberty St. in Sumter and he made sure to have his wife take a look to be sure.

“I play just for fun, and I get more fun out of making my contribution to education,” the winner told lottery officials.

For selling the claimed ticket, Quick Corner in Sumter earned a commission of $1,000.