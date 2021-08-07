Lt. Col. Allen West 'appalled' that senior military leaders open to critical race theory

The Young America’s Foundation student conference continued Friday with Lt. Col. Allen West , former chairman of the Texas Republican Party and candidate for governor, taking the stage Friday morning.

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw is slated to speak at 3 p.m., and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will speak at the closing dinner later in the evening at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston. Former vice president Mike Pence spoke earlier this week.

West said the Republican Party of Texas was founded in Houston on July 4, 1867 by 150 Black men who learned of their freedom just two years prior.

“Conservatism does not look at me based on my skin color. Conservatism does not lump me in into a group of individuals that says, 'I cannot think for myself.'” West said. “Conservatism sees me as an individual; a person that can critically think for myself."

West went on to say those men did not define themselves by their skin color, but their values.

“I don't care if you're Black, White, Asian, Hispanic, whatever. What defines you in the United States fo America is your content of character,” West said. “What defines you here in the USA that you believe you're a victor and not a victim.”

West served in the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel and said he was against renaming bases named after Confederate heroes. He considers Confederate veterans to be veterans.

He was said he was “appalled” that senior leaders in the military that are open to critical race theory.

“How can you have an effective and cohesive fighting force if you're saying one group of people are evil and they're oppressors and the other groups are oppressed and are victims?” West said.

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Later in the day, Congressman Crenshaw spoke how conservatives need to "fight effectively."

"We have to convince people at a fundamental level why we are right and why they will be better off if they listen to us," the congressman said.

