A growing company that has taken the low country boil to a new level was named Entrepreneur of the Year on Friday during the 2021 Coastal Entrepreneur Awards. Topsail Steamer, founded in 2017 by Danielle Mahon, has grown to six locations – one in Wrightsville Beach, one on Topsail Island, three in New Jersey and one in Delaware – with a seventh that will open on Anna Maria Island, Florida.