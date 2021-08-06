Cancel
Video Games

Stadia Changelog: Far Cry 5 free weekend, Embr District 3, and Merek’s Market release date

By Ben Schoon
9to5Google
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is offering up yet another game for free for Stadia this weekend, this time delivering Far Cry 5 for a few days. Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

