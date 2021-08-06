Cancel
MTV's The Challenge, Big Brother vet Josh Martinez 'would be down' for celebrity MMA fight

Cover picture for the articleJosh Martinez has found success in the world of reality television on Big Brother and MTV’s The Challenge. Now, he will take on a new challenge in the squared circle. Martinez, who recently returned from filming the upcoming season of The Challenge, will make his boxing debut this Friday at Celebrity Net Fights’ Big Brother U.S. vs. Big Brother Canada event against Adam Pike. The card takes place at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas and will stream on FITE pay-per-view.

