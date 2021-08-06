New York Asian Film Festival 2021: Five Must-See Movies to See in Theaters or Watch from Home
Pivoting to a hybrid format that will see almost half of its 60-film virtual lineup screen at Lincoln Center for those lucky enough to attend in person, the New York Asian Film Festival is about to explode with 21 world premieres, 29 North American premieres, coast-to-coast online access for select titles, and some very special treats for the hometown crowd. (That includes a free outdoor screening of Raymond Lee’s wuxia classic “Dragon Inn AKA New Dragon Gate Inn” on August 11.) Now in its 20th year, NYAFF has long been America’s biggest and best-curated showcase of contemporary Asian cinema, and its latest incarnation — taking place amid the ongoing pandemic and the rising swell of anti-Asian violence that came with it — is another fantastic display of the undaunted fearlessness that has always characterized the festival’s programming.www.indiewire.com
