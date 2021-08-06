New York Asian Film Festival 2021: Five Must-See Movies to See in Theaters or Watch from Home

Happy Friday, everyone! Can you believe we are almost done with the second month of the summer? Time is flying by! This is why we are dedicating this weekend to stopping and smelling the roses— something we can all do metaphorically by chilling out and watching the best movies and shows our favorite streaming services have to offer. Whether you’re sifting through your options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, the freshest titles new on streaming are the perfect places to start exploring. And don’t break yet another sweat by the enormity of all the choices because we here at Decider are happy to do the heavy lifting and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.