Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New York Asian Film Festival 2021: Five Must-See Movies to See in Theaters or Watch from Home

By David Ehrlich, @davidehrlich
Indiewire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePivoting to a hybrid format that will see almost half of its 60-film virtual lineup screen at Lincoln Center for those lucky enough to attend in person, the New York Asian Film Festival is about to explode with 21 world premieres, 29 North American premieres, coast-to-coast online access for select titles, and some very special treats for the hometown crowd. (That includes a free outdoor screening of Raymond Lee’s wuxia classic “Dragon Inn AKA New Dragon Gate Inn” on August 11.) Now in its 20th year, NYAFF has long been America’s biggest and best-curated showcase of contemporary Asian cinema, and its latest incarnation — taking place amid the ongoing pandemic and the rising swell of anti-Asian violence that came with it — is another fantastic display of the undaunted fearlessness that has always characterized the festival’s programming.

www.indiewire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Chan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Cinema#Theaters#Tv News#North American#Nyaff#Anti Asian#Chinese#Lincoln Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix: What’s leaving in July 2021? Every movie and TV show being removed this month (old)

Netflix might have an impressive July in store, but there is actually quite a lot of titles being removed, too.The service doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining – but we have you covered.Below is a full list of everything being taken off of Netflix over the next 31 days, and how long you have left to watch.Movies1 JulyThe Accountant of Auschwitz All About Nina Angamaly Diaries Are You Human? Arizona Bathtubs Over BroadwayBehind the CandelabraThe Blues Brothers The Bodyguard The Borrowers...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Unexpected DC Film Is Dominating The Netflix Most-Watched Chart

HBO Max might be the default home of DC movies, but Netflix‘s line-up is nothing to sniff at. Subscribers in various territories have access to Batman (1989), the Christopher Nolan trilogy, Man of Steel, Watchmen, and an impressively wide selection of DC animated features. But right now there’s a DC movie skyrocketing up the rankings that nobody expected to make a comeback: 2010’s The Losers.
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

New movies and TV shows in August that everyone is most excited for

If the lawsuit filed by Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson suggests anything beyond the immediate specifics of the legal case, it’s the quite obvious implication that Hollywood has changed for good. That even Tinseltown surely now recognizes  we live in a streaming-first world. And that the pandemic has hastened a transition away from old models and old consumption habits. And there is no going back. Accordingly, there’s now more competition than ever before for your streaming dollars as well as the most valuable asset of all — your time. Indeed, a list of the most anticipated new movies and TV...
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
MoviesDecider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: Netflix’s ‘Last Letter From Your Lover’ + More

Happy Friday, everyone! Can you believe we are almost done with the second month of the summer? Time is flying by! This is why we are dedicating this weekend to stopping and smelling the roses— something we can all do metaphorically by chilling out and watching the best movies and shows our favorite streaming services have to offer. Whether you’re sifting through your options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, the freshest titles new on streaming are the perfect places to start exploring. And don’t break yet another sweat by the enormity of all the choices because we here at Decider are happy to do the heavy lifting and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
Moviestmj4.com

Ryan Jay is Back with Some Must-See Movies!

Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us once again to share some new and unique movies that you will love! Whether you're looking for a crime drama, or a movie for the entire family, Ryan has you covered. Stream it or skip it? Watch the clip above to find out. Jungle...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns to the movie theater with mini fest

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) is coming back to the movie theater after 18 months. The AJFF is set to host a mini festival called AJFF North on Aug. 28-29, according to a press release. The festival will combine virtual and indoor movie theater screenings, marking the first time the festival has been back […] The post Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns to the movie theater with mini fest appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
MoviesRefinery29

The Must-See Movies Coming To TIFF 2021

Under different circumstances, the Toronto International Film Festival transforms the city. There’s a buzz in the air as people fill the streets, rushing to their next movie or just hoping to run into, say, Michael B. Jordan, while getting coffee. And while this year’s festival won’t quite be running at full speed after nearly two years of pandemic-related closures, TIFF is back; different, but also not.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, so you know what that means, Disney Plus users – time for another haul of new content to arrive on the Mouse House streaming platform. These days we’re treated to two hauls per week, what with original TV titles debuting on Wednesdays now. So if you’ve already binged the latest episodes of Marvel Studios Assembled and the Turner & Hooch premiere, then here’s what’s fresh on D+ for you to catch this weekend.
MoviesScreendaily

Hybrid 2021 New York Asian Film Festival names centrepiece, closing films

Organisers at 2021 New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) have announced the international premiere of Benny Chan’s Hong Kong-Chinese action film Raging Fire as the Centerpiece film. Chan completed the film prior to his death in August 2020. Donnie Yen stars as Shan, a by-the-book cop whose past returns to...
New York City, NYt2conline.com

21st Havana Film Festival New York Is Back

September 17-23, 2021 the 21st Havana Film Festival New York (HFFNY) is back in theaters, with an exceptional program of over 30 films from Cuba, Latin America, and the U.S. Featuring a diverse slate of films, HFFNY 2021 highlights the Cuban cultural legacy through its most inspiring creators in addition to new releases from across Latin America competing to win the Havana Star Prize in fiction and documentary. This year’s program also includes retrospectives, roundtables, and master classes guaranteed to open minds and start conversations.
Worcester, MAPosted by
thisweekinworcester.com

10 Must-See Movies Being Released in August

In our monthly movie feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com lists the best films to look forward to that are coming each month to local theaters and streaming services like HBOMax, Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV+ and more. In August, there are 10 movies to look forward to, including "The Suicide Squad" reboot, "Free Guy"...
TV SeriesRefinery29

10 Must-See Netflix Canada Releases To Watch This Long Weekend

When it comes to steamy summer streams, Netflix understands the assignment. This week’s new drops bring summer romance to the screen in a big way — from forbidden love in The Graduate to Bonnie and Clyde-style hijinks in the new season of Outer Banks. But this week’s drops aren’t all about love on the upswing: In Christina Milian’s new rom-com Resort To Love, she reconnects with a former flame in the most awkward way possible. Meanwhile, we’re being treated to a glimpse into the couples who have soared and fizzled since production on Love Is Blind wrapped last year.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Donnie Yen’s Action Film ‘Raging Fire’ to Premiere in U.S. in August (EXCLUSIVE)

The Donnie Yen-starring action thriller “Raging Fire” will open in North American theaters on Aug. 13, its distributor Well Go USA Entertainment announced Friday. The film is the final project of the late iconic Hong Kong film director Benny Chan, who passed away last summer. Chan was beloved for action films like “The White Storm” and Jackie Chan pictures like “New Police Story.” “Raging Fire” will screen ahead of its broader theatrical outing on Aug. 9 as the Centerpiece film selection of the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF). Later this year, it will land on the martial arts streaming channel Hi-YAH!,...
TV ShowsSan Francisco Chronicle

9 top films and shows coming to streaming in August

With so many streaming platforms vying for viewers’ attention, it’s not easy keeping track of the seemingly endless stream of new movies and TV shows coming out every month. To kick off August on the right note, we are breaking down the biggest highlights of upcoming releases, from frightening films...
TV & Videoswsgw.com

“Bring Your Own Brigade” in theaters: Where to see the new documentary

In the new documentary “Bring Your Own Brigade,” two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lucy Walker explores the complex roots of what she calls a “global fire crisis.”. Walker tackles the impact of climate change, the logging industry and decisions made by communities and homeowners on wildfires. “Bring Your Own Brigade” will stream...
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like Netflix’s Resort to Love You Must See

‘Resort to Love’ is a romantic comedy set amidst the lush natural beaches of Mauritius. A budding pop star reluctantly takes up a gig at a plush tropical resort only to run into her former fiance in the unlikely corner of the world. To make things worse, he’s there with his new bride-to-be, planning their wedding. All forms of hilarity and social awkwardness ensue, and the film’s ending, as is usually the case with such movies, finds the central characters better off for having gone through the turbulent experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy