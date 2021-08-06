Bandwidth: Skate and more join Xbox Game Pass as August brings more to PS Now, GFN
With a new month starting, new games are heading to various cloud services. That includes Xbox Game Pass, which is adding EA’s Skate 3 for cloud streaming alongside others. Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.9to5google.com
