Bandwidth: Skate and more join Xbox Game Pass as August brings more to PS Now, GFN

Once a Skyrim mod and now a fully-fledged game in its own right, The Forgotten City has materialised onto Xbox and is ready for you to uncover all of its mysteries. A since deleted tweet from Xbox revealed Last Stop and The Forgotten City were supposedly scheduled for Xbox Game Pass this month. While the former appeared to be true, the latter has launched on Xbox today but not with XGP, so what's gone on here? Well, according to the developer, the game is not joining Xbox Game Pass "at this time".