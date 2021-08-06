UFC 265 record rundown: Can Derrick Lewis score a record knockout over Ciryl Gane?

On February 20, Derrick Lewis scored a second-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes. The stoppage was the 12th knockout of Lewis’ UFC career and put him one KO ahead of Matt Brown for most knockouts in UFC history. Brown tied things back up on June 19 when he knocked out Dhiego Lima. On Saturday, Lewis looks to break that tie when he faces Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 265. Gane enters the contest on a six-fight UFC winning streak, the longest current run of consecutive victories in the UFC heavyweight division. Other than records, the interim heavyweight title and a future date opposite current champ, Francis Ngannou, is on the line.