The Unbelievable True Story of the Craziest Olympic Marathon

Newspapers across the U.S. exploded in jubilation on August 31, 1904: An American won the Olympic Marathon!. Putting a damper on all this effervescing was the embarrassing admission that Fred Lorz allowed a laurel crown to be placed upon his unworthy head. He’d smiled and shared a photo op with Alice Roosevelt, daughter of the president, but just as she was looping the gold medal around his neck, he was outed as having cheated. “Fred Lorg [sic] of New York City was the first to cross the goal line but he was immediately disqualified on the charge he had ridden about three miles in an automobile traversing the course over country roads,” reported the Louisville Courier-Journal. “Lorg readily admitted that he had done so because of physical exhaustion for a time.”