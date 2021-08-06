Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

The Unbelievable True Story of the Craziest Olympic Marathon

By Ashwin Rodrigues
RunnersWorld
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a broiling, 90-degree August afternoon in 1904, 32 men dressed largely in white with leather belts gathered at Francis Olympic Field, a newly constructed stadium in St. Louis. Flanked by other men in suits and porkpie hats, they were about to compete in what would become the most infamous marathon in history. The event was part of the Louisiana Purchase Exposition, also known as the 1904 World’s Fair. Within the crowd of dapper onlookers was the man in whose honor the stadium was named: David R. Francis, a former Missouri governor and president of the organizing committee for the Olympic Games. At 3:03 p.m. he fired the starting gun; so began the first Olympic marathon race on U.S. soil.

What happened at the 1904 Olympic marathon?

Newspapers across the U.S. exploded in jubilation on August 31, 1904: An American won the Olympic Marathon!. Putting a damper on all this effervescing was the embarrassing admission that Fred Lorz allowed a laurel crown to be placed upon his unworthy head. He'd smiled and shared a photo op with Alice Roosevelt, daughter of the president, but just as she was looping the gold medal around his neck, he was outed as having cheated. "Fred Lorg [sic] of New York City was the first to cross the goal line but he was immediately disqualified on the charge he had ridden about three miles in an automobile traversing the course over country roads," reported the Louisville Courier-Journal. "Lorg readily admitted that he had done so because of physical exhaustion for a time."
