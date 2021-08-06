Cancel
Ravens training camp observations on Chris Westry, Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards’ return and more

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
Ravens cornerback Chris Westry secures a ball during a training camp practice Friday morning. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun

At 6 feet 4, with a sprinter’s spindly frame, Chris Westry doesn’t look like a prototypical outside cornerback. But more and more, Westry looks like a potential end-of-the-roster candidate for the Ravens.

One sequence in seven-on-seven action highlighted his potential. Midway through the Ravens’ eighth practice of training camp Friday, he ran step for step with Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins down the left sideline, then turned his head in time to break up a downfield shot. Not long after, Westry was seemingly beaten on an out-breaking route by wide receiver Deon Cain, only to reach in and dislodge the ball before Cain could complete the sideline catch.

Barring a rash of injuries, Westry will have to prove his value on special teams to secure a spot on the Ravens’ season-opening roster. But after battling hamstring and knee injuries over his first two years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys — he’s played in just two games, both last year — he could find a home as a unique developmental prospect in Baltimore.

Catching on

Tight end Mark Andrews was involved in the Ravens’ most consequential play of practice, an awkward tangle of feet that left cornerback Jimmy Smith bent over in pain and carted off the field with an apparent ankle injury.

Andrews might also have been the Ravens offense’s most involved player overall. Boosted by better pass protection up front, he was a frequent target of Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley over the middle.

It had been a relatively modest camp for Andrews, the team’s most consistent target since he joined the team in 2018. But Andrews caught almost everything thrown his way Saturday, including a nice grab over inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

Direct message

John Harbaugh stopped an 11-on-11 session late in practice and huddled with his team for a few minutes to deliver a message: Get it right.

“I just wanted to remind them of the value of a drill in training camp and what we’re trying to get accomplished ... in terms of what we’re looking for, execution-wise and assignment-wise,” he said. “And also physically, in terms of being physical but doing it in a really fundamentally sound way and trying to take care of each other, health-wise.”

The interruption came one practice after Harbaugh dismissed the offense in 11-on-11 action to bring on the field-goal unit after some apparent presnap confusion.

Extra points

>> Gus Edwards still seeks out contact like a running back with a “Gus the Bus” nickname. At one point in practice Friday, he trucked a linebacker at the end of a handoff. But Edwards, at a listed weight of 238 pounds, made his camp debut looking more like Gus the Minibus, showing off a leaner physique.

>> Huntley threw his fourth interception in two practices when he tried to thread a touchdown pass down the seam to tight end Eli Wolf, who had a strong day Friday. Defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. saw the pass coming, driving on the ball and making a smooth interception before turning upfield for a big return.

>> Safety Geno Stone has struggled somewhat in coverage downfield, but he’s been active as a box defender throughout camp. After delivering a solid open-field hit on running back Justice Hill, he sliced into the backfield on a blitz for a would-be sack.

>> Center Bradley Bozeman delivered a high snap to McSorley early in 11-on-11 action that derailed the play, and Huntley seemed to bobble an exchange on a run-pass option not long after. But the Ravens’ offensive execution got smoothed out over practice.

