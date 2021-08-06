Cancel
The White Lotus Season 2: 'Discussions' Underway About Possible Renewal

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
 4 days ago
Another HBO limited series may be taking a page from Big Little Lies ‘ playbook.

Ahead of The White Lotus ‘ finale on Aug. 15, series creator Mike White tells TVLine that he has had preliminary conversations with HBO about a possible second season .

“We have had discussions, but it remains unresolved,” White tells TVLine, adding that he “would like” for there to be a Season 2, albeit with some cast changes. “It would have to be a different hotel, like, say, The White Lotus: San Tropez or something.”

The anthology-esque approach would allow White to introduce a new crop of guests and hotel staff while also potentially bringing back a few Season 1 favorites.

“I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again,” he says. “But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would come back.

“We only made one-year deals with the actors,” White adds, “so we’d have to find out who is even available.”

White teased the possibility of a second season in a recent New Yorker profile. “I think there’s another season in me that kind of has a different way into this that I think would be cool,” he said.

An HBO rep declined to comment on the possibility of more White Lotus .

The premium cabler is also exploring the possibility of moving forward with another season of recent hit Mare of Easttown , which was similarly conceived as a limited series. “If we can crack a story that is as great [as Season 1] and that would do justice to the characters and carry on the story in a way that was organic and yet surprising, I would love to do it,” series creator Brad Ingelsby told TVLine back in June. “I just don’t know what the story is. That’s the issue right now.”

