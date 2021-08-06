Lehigh County man dies days after cycling accident; state police seek witnesses Contributed Photo

A Fogelsville man died of head injuries suffered in a bicycle accident, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said Friday.

Anthony Kyvelos, 52, was involved in the unwitnessed accident around 7:30 p.m. July 31 on Lyon Valley Road, 400 feet west of its intersection with Shale Head Road, in Weisenberg Township.

Kyvelos died Wednesday and an autopsy was conducted Friday, the coroner’s office said. The death was ruled an accident caused by blunt force head trauma.

Anyone with information on the accident can call state police at Fogelsville, 610-395-1438.