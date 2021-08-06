Cancel
Lehigh County, PA

Lehigh County man dies days after cycling accident; state police seek witnesses

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Lehigh County man dies days after cycling accident; state police seek witnesses Contributed Photo

A Fogelsville man died of head injuries suffered in a bicycle accident, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said Friday.

Anthony Kyvelos, 52, was involved in the unwitnessed accident around 7:30 p.m. July 31 on Lyon Valley Road, 400 feet west of its intersection with Shale Head Road, in Weisenberg Township.

Kyvelos died Wednesday and an autopsy was conducted Friday, the coroner’s office said. The death was ruled an accident caused by blunt force head trauma.

Anyone with information on the accident can call state police at Fogelsville, 610-395-1438.

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

