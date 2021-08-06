Jason Aldean Is ‘Back in the Saddle’ as His Tour Kicks Off With Epic Performance Pics

Like so many other performers, Jason Aldean is very happy to be performing live in front of his fans once again. The country music star celebrated his return to the concert stage with a recent social media post.

“Back In the Saddle! Thanks for helping us kick off the tour Virginia Beach. Holmdel, you’re up next! See y’all tonight!!! (Photos by: @toddowyoung),” Aldean stated on Twitter on Friday, Aug. 6. Along with his message, Aldean shared four photos from his concert.

It looks like he and the crowd had a great time! Check it out below:

According to his website, Jason Aldean performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Thursday, Aug. 5. His concert in Holmdel, New Jersey, is set for Aug. 6. He will perform again on Aug. 7. This time, he will be in Wantagh, New York.

The “She’s Country” singer has many “Back In the Saddle” concert dates planned between now and the end of the year. And, he’s going all over the United States. Some of his other planned stops include visits to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Charlotte, North Carolina; Orange Beach, Alabama; Houston, Texas; Seattle, Washington; Phoenix, Arizona; Charleston, West Virginia; Greenville, South Carolina; Tampa, Florida; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

In May, Jason Aldean talked about how he feels about touring again during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It feels good. It’s been 14 months for us since we played a show, and that’s crazy. We used to play over 200 shows a year,” Aldean said in the exclusive interview. “Just kind of having everything taken away from you that you love to do has been rough. So, it just feels good to be back with the band and the crew and get a chance to get onstage, see some fans.”

Jason Aldean Recently Achieved Career Milestone

In addition to getting to perform live once again, something else exciting recently happened to Jason Aldean – he scored the 25th No. 1 hit of his career. He did so with his popular song, “Blame It on You.” The track made it to the very top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles charts during July 2021.

You can watch Jason Aldean’s music video for “Blame It on You” below. The song was written by Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Edwards, Michael Tyler, and Brian White

https://youtu.be/o5gucwLAxWA

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jason Aldean – Blame It On You (Official Music Video) (https://youtu.be/o5gucwLAxWA)

Jason Aldean has been a major figure on the country music scene since he released his debut album in 2005. It was self-titled and include such tracks as “Hicktown,” “Amarillo Sky,” and “Why.”

His debut effort was a major hit. Not only did it make a name for him with fans, but his debut album also went platinum. It’s not the only one of his albums to do so. He has also reached platinum status with such albums as “Old Boots, New Dirt,” “Relentless,” and “Wide Open.”