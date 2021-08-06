Cancel
Health Services

VCU names new nurse manager of acute care and ICU

By Staff Report
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Matthews is the new nurse manager of acute care and intensive care unit (ICU) at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH). He began his nursing career there while serving in the Army National Guard 25 years ago. Matthews has more than 10 years of nursing leadership experience and clinical experience in multiple specialties including medical-surgical, telemetry, ICU, ambulatory surgical services, and physician practices. He has a Master of Science in nursing specializing in executive leadership and he is board certified in medical-surgical nursing.

