Erin Andrews Reacts to Faith Hill’s ‘1883’ Casting, Calls Out ‘Yellowstone’ Creator: ‘I’m Available’

Following the news that Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Tim McGraw are set to star in the Yellowstone spin-off 1883, sportscaster and NFL personality Erin Andrews took to Hill’s Instagram to share her excitement for the cast pick.

Faith Hill announced the news on her social media page by writing, “Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you! I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton Family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883.”

Andrews commented on Hill’s Yellowstone prequel post by writing, “Oh my god yes!!!!! @yellowstone I’m also avail.”

Elliott, Hill, and McGraw Share More Details About ‘1883’

Elliott, Hill, and McGraw recently released statements about their parts in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883. Veteran Western icon Sam Elliott will be playing the role of Shea Brennan while Tim McGraw will be James Dutton, and Faith Hill will play Margaret Dutton.

Elliott shares in a statement that it all starts with the writing and he describes Taylor Sheridan, the executive producer in the prequel and co-creator of Yellowstone, as a brilliant writer. “I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us,” Elliott reveals. “The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be part of it.”

McGraw describes 1883 as truly a dream job and says that the Sheridan has found a way of storytelling. “The Duttons are tremendous characters. It’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life,” McGraw says about the Yellowstone family.

Hill further explains that her role is an opportunity of a lifetime. She also describes the Duttons as a “formidable” family. “It is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life.”

According to its IMDb, the Yellowstone prequel will be following the Dutton family on a journey out west through the Great Plains towards the “last bastion of untamed America.”

When Will Season 4 of the Series ‘Yellowstone’ Premiere?

Although Paramount has remained quiet of exactly when season 4 of Yellowstone is set to premiere, the network recently confirmed that the hit series’ new season will premiere in the Fall of 2021.

In a June 2019 interview with IndieWire, Kevin Costner explains he’s not quite sure if his character, John Dutton, will be satisfied with his Yellowstone storyline. “If [John] keeps making these same mistakes, people will lose faith in who [he is] even as a character,” Costner states. “The show has to watch out for that.”

In regards to Yellowstone’s quick approach to its storyline, Costner adds, “If your foot’s on the gas, you can run into a wall. Something can run quite awhile if the architecture of it is careful – not explosive, but careful.”