Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Erin Andrews Reacts to Faith Hill’s ‘1883’ Casting, Calls Out ‘Yellowstone’ Creator: ‘I’m Available’

By Samantha Whidden
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNUAc_0bKA6WuX00

Following the news that Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Tim McGraw are set to star in the Yellowstone spin-off 1883, sportscaster and NFL personality Erin Andrews took to Hill’s Instagram to share her excitement for the cast pick.

Faith Hill announced the news on her social media page by writing, “Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you! I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton Family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883.”

Andrews commented on Hill’s Yellowstone prequel post by writing, “Oh my god yes!!!!! @yellowstone I’m also avail.”

Elliott, Hill, and McGraw Share More Details About ‘1883’

Elliott, Hill, and McGraw recently released statements about their parts in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883. Veteran Western icon Sam Elliott will be playing the role of Shea Brennan while Tim McGraw will be James Dutton, and Faith Hill will play Margaret Dutton.

Elliott shares in a statement that it all starts with the writing and he describes Taylor Sheridan, the executive producer in the prequel and co-creator of Yellowstone, as a brilliant writer. “I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us,” Elliott reveals. “The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be part of it.”

McGraw describes 1883 as truly a dream job and says that the Sheridan has found a way of storytelling. “The Duttons are tremendous characters. It’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life,” McGraw says about the Yellowstone family.

Hill further explains that her role is an opportunity of a lifetime. She also describes the Duttons as a “formidable” family. “It is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life.”

According to its IMDb, the Yellowstone prequel will be following the Dutton family on a journey out west through the Great Plains towards the “last bastion of untamed America.”

When Will Season 4 of the Series ‘Yellowstone’ Premiere?

Although Paramount has remained quiet of exactly when season 4 of Yellowstone is set to premiere, the network recently confirmed that the hit series’ new season will premiere in the Fall of 2021.

In a June 2019 interview with IndieWire, Kevin Costner explains he’s not quite sure if his character, John Dutton, will be satisfied with his Yellowstone storyline. “If [John] keeps making these same mistakes, people will lose faith in who [he is] even as a character,” Costner states. “The show has to watch out for that.”

In regards to Yellowstone’s quick approach to its storyline, Costner adds, “If your foot’s on the gas, you can run into a wall. Something can run quite awhile if the architecture of it is careful – not explosive, but careful.”

Comments / 8

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Erin Andrews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Instagram A#Mcgraw Share#Paramount#Indiewire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘SI’ Swimsuit Model Camille Kostek Re-Introduces Herself to Followers in White Hot Checkered Top

Camille Kostek reintroduced herself to all her social media followers as if they needed to know who she was. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and fashion designer showed off a white checkered crop top. It showed just enough skin to make the outfit sexy, without being overt. Fans of her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, already knew about Kostek. Now, she enjoys a far wider audience than just fans of the NFL.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Has Perfect 4-Word Response to Faith Hill’s ‘1883’ Casting

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are rejoicing over the exciting casting news on the show’s spinoff series “1883.”. In the unlikely event that you have not yet heard the awesome news, prepare yourself “Yellowstone” fans. Country music’s first couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be playing the lead roles on the “Yellowstone” prequel.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: John Dutton Actor Kevin Coster Reacts to Tim McGraw’s ‘1883’ Casting Announcement

All you “Yellowstone” fans probably know by now that Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios recently announced the cast for the upcoming prequel series, “1883.”. And three of our favorite celebrities are joining the cast: country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and Oscar nominee Sam Elliott. The prequel will follow the current Dutton’s ancestors as they make their way through the Great Plains to the west. According to the show’s official description, “It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”
TV & VideosPopculture

'Yellowstone': Tim McGraw Reveals New Look for '1883' Prequel Spinoff

It was announced on Wednesday that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be starring up the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883 as ancestors of the current show's Dutton family, and McGraw told fans that he's sporting a new look for the show. The country star posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday after the news was revealed, wearing a Nashville Predators hat and sitting in front of a large tree.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

1883: Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything You Need to Know About the Yellowstone Prequel

Because rugged cowboys are timeless, and there seems to be no end to stories about them, the folks responsible for the massive hit TV show Yellowstone have come up with a prequel show that will tell some of the Dutton family history. The new show is titled 1883, and it was created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Fans are already chomping at the bit -- pun intended -- for the new show.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Shows Off ‘Western Bathroom Wear’ in Glowing Neon Pic

What do you do when your parents are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and they’re about to star in Yellowstone: 1883? Break out the ‘Western bathroom wear!’. As many an Outsider knows, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill have been together for a lifetime. The couple married in 1996, and have three children together – all daughters! The youngest is Audrey, with Maggie in the middle and Gracie, now 24, as their eldest.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: What Exactly Was Happening at Dutton Ranch During Season 3 Finale Attacks?

Certainly, the season three finale of “Yellowstone” left us with some cliffhangers. Dedicated fans already know that Kayce, Beth and John Dutton were all attacked in separate locations. A bomb went off in Beth’s office. Gunmen showed up at Kayce’s office. And John Dutton was shot several times while helping a woman and her son whose car broke down on the side of the road. So, now fans have some questions. Will the Duttons survive their attacks? Who is responsible for the attacks? Who will lead the ranch if the Duttons aren’t alive to do so? Will Rip get revenge? And did Monica hear an explosion at the Dutton ranch? These are all questions fans are hoping for answers to at the start of season four. In the meantime, “Yellowstone” fans are sharing their theories about all of those questions via a Reddit thread.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 premiere date: How 1883, Tim McGraw factor in

There are a few different topics we’re eager to hit in this particular Yellowstone season 4 update, but let’s start with a chat about programming decisions. Just a good 24 hours ago, it was confirmed that Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill have all agreed to sign on for the 1883 prequel series at Paramount+. This news is exciting, and you can even see McGraw talk more about it in the video below!
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Yellowstone's 1883 Prequel Already Struck Casting Gold With Sam Elliott And Two Country Music Megastars

While Yellowstone fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Season 4, which is debuting later in the year than each of the previous seasons. On top of that anticipation, hype for the upcoming prequel spinoff 1883 can now quickly start to build up, as Paramount+ has revealed the very first cast members who will be telling the history of the Dutton family and ranch. Fans can look forward to seeing Hollywood legend Sam Elliott - one of the smartest casting choices possible in a franchise that already has Kevin Costner involved - as well as country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Rip Wheeler Actor Cole Hauser Explained Why He Became ‘Close Friends’ with Showrunner Taylor Sheridan

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser has a lot in common with series co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Besides “Yellowstone” itself, they share a work ethic and a play style that are very consonant. In a conversation on the Ryen Russillo podcast this past December, Hauser got into some behind-the-scenes stories about “Yellowstone,” including...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw surprise fans with major news

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are country music's power couple - and now they are set to bring their star status to the small screen. The couple, who have been married since 1996, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some very exciting news with fans. Faith and Tim have...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Tim McGraw Says Working on ‘1883’ Prequel Is a ‘Dream Job’

Tim McGraw is known most for his singing, but he also acts, too. He believes his new gig on the Yellowstone prequel 1883 is a dream come true. After all, what’s not to love? McGraw will have a huge role in the western playing James Dutton, a forefather of Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner, who is John Dutton. And McGraw’s wife, Faith Hill, will portray his wife on 1883. She’s Margaret Dutton.

Comments / 8

Community Policy